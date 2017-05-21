Vintage Days at Stan Hywet

Google Calendar - Vintage Days at Stan Hywet - 2017-05-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vintage Days at Stan Hywet - 2017-05-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vintage Days at Stan Hywet - 2017-05-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Vintage Days at Stan Hywet - 2017-05-21 00:00:00

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio

 In the Manor House, friends, business associates and staff members of the Seiberling family are eager to tell you about life in the 1920s on an American Country Estate. Then, enjoy a game of vintage base ball (historically accurate spelling) with the resident team, the Akron Black Stockings. All Vintage Days tours are self-guided. Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens, 714 N. Portage Path, Akron. Noon-4 p.m. $6-$15. www.stanhywet.org.

Info

Stan Hywet Hall and Gardens 714 North Portage Path, Akron, Ohio View Map

Google Calendar - Vintage Days at Stan Hywet - 2017-05-21 00:00:00 Yahoo Calendar - Vintage Days at Stan Hywet - 2017-05-21 00:00:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Vintage Days at Stan Hywet - 2017-05-21 00:00:00 iCalendar - Vintage Days at Stan Hywet - 2017-05-21 00:00:00

Tags

Akron Life Calendar

Tuesday

May 9, 2017

Wednesday

May 10, 2017

Thursday

May 11, 2017

Friday

May 12, 2017

Saturday

May 13, 2017

Sunday

May 14, 2017

Monday

May 15, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search