Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” Rediscovered

Apollo’s Fire and Jeannette Sorrell present Vivaldi’s beloved concertos as the revolutionary acts of musical storytelling they were meant to be—bringing Vivaldi’s pictorial descriptions to life. The program also features dueling cellists René Schiffer and Mimé Brinkmann in Vivaldi’s stormy “Concerto for Two Cellos.” First United Methodist Church of Akron, 263 E. Mill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $22.-$42. www.apollosfire.org.