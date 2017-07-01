Apollo’s Fire and Jeannette Sorrell present Vivaldi’s beloved concertos as the revolutionary acts of musical storytelling they were meant to be—bringing Vivaldi’s pictorial descriptions to life. The program also features dueling cellists René Schiffer and Mimé Brinkmann in Vivaldi’s stormy “Concerto for Two Cellos.” First United Methodist Church of Akron, 263 E. Mill St., Akron. 7:30 p.m. $22.-$42. www.apollosfire.org.
Vivaldi’s “Four Seasons” Rediscovered
First United Methodist Church 263 E. Mill Street, Akron, Ohio 44308