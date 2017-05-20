Walking the Talk

A one-mile walk that will raise funds for the general mission of OPEN M, which is to break the cycle of poverty and improve the health of our community, one family at a time. The event will begin at Spaghetti Warehouse and end at OPEN M. The walk will be followed by family-friendly activities, entertainment, and lunch. There will be a shuttle service that will take those participating back to their car at the Spaghetti Warehouse.

Please contact Nathan Kreis at eventvolcoord@openm.org or (330) 434-0110 ext 409 with any participation or sponsorship questions.