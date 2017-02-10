A band like no other on the pop landscape, Why Don’t We brings together five supremely talented singer/songwriters who have each built up a passionate following all on their own. After crossing paths through a series of national tours in recent years, Daniel Seavey (17), Zach Herron (15), Corbyn Besson (17), Jack Avery (17), and Jonah Marais (18) decided to join together and deepen their powerful connection with fans around the world. With the release of their debut EP “Only The Beginning” Why Don’t We’s potent chemistry makes for undeniable pop perfection.

For more information on Why Don’t We please visit:

www.whydontwemusic.com