Free Event at Akron Art Museum

Celebrates World Tai Chi and Qigong Day

on Saturday, April 29

People of all ages are invited to “join the global wave of healing energy” during Akron’s participation in World Tai Chi and Qigong Day 2017. The free community wellness event will take place on Saturday, April 29, from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m., at the Akron Art Museum, 1 South High Street, in the Bud and Susie Rogers Garden. The interactive program will be led by NG Energy Founder and Certified Tai Chi and Qigong Instructor Nancy Gardner, and will be part of a global live-feed streaming video of Tai Chi and Qigong Day demonstrations around the world.

Now in its ninth year, this free event, sponsored by NG Energy and supported by the Akron Art Museum, features demonstrations, audience participation and a special segment for kids. The core of this community wellness program is to introduce community members to breathing and movement techniques that will boost energy, improve balance and help reduce and manage stress.

Akron’s two-hour program is suitable for adults of all ages and physical abilities, and children old enough to follow along. Participants are asked to bring lawn chairs for this outdoor event. (In the event of inclement weather, it will be held in the lobby).

This local event ties in with those being held in all 50 U.S. states and in hundreds of cities spanning more than 80 nations. The mission of this global event is to raise awareness of the benefits of Tai Chi and Qigong, recognized by the U.S. National Institutes of Health (NIH) as components of Complementary and Integrative Health, and to promote health and healing in individuals, communities and nations.

Event details are available on the Akron Art Museum calendar https://akronartmuseum.org/calendar/world-tai-chi-and-qigong-day-celebration/11344

or at www.ngenergy.us or by emailing nancyg@ngenergy.us or calling 330-945-5533.