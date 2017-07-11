Come down and enjoy a glass of wine on the lawn with your best friend - of the canine variety!

Yappy Hours with Mercy's Door Pet Rescue Inc. is this Tuesday, July 11th, from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at The Winery at Wolf Creek (2637 S. Cleveland Massillon Rd. Norton, Ohio 44203). Tickets are $10 per person at the door and include a raffle entry for a wine-themed basket, a glass of wine, and goodies for your dog. Tickets for non-drinkers are $5 per person and include a soda or bottle of water instead of wine. Proceeds from this night benefit Mercy's Door Pet Rescue. We will have adoptable dogs on site for you to meet! This is also a great opportunity to talk to us about fostering or volunteering, make a donation, or purchase our merchandise. Everyone is welcome regardless of whether or not they bring a dog. Enjoy the ambiance of The Winery at Wolf Creek, meet fellow dog lovers, and help animals in need! We (and our dogs) can't wait to meet you!

Mercy's Door Pet Rescue is a non-profit pet rescue organization in Northeast Ohio. For more information, please check our website at www.mercysdoorpetrescue.org. On the website, you can read about our adoptable dogs, view more photos, and fill out an adoption application. You can also find us on Facebook (Mercy's Door Pet Rescue Inc.) and Instagram (@mercysdoorpetrescue). Thank you for supporting our mission!