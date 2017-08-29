Young Professionals Meet Up/Mixer

to Google Calendar - Young Professionals Meet Up/Mixer - 2017-08-29 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young Professionals Meet Up/Mixer - 2017-08-29 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young Professionals Meet Up/Mixer - 2017-08-29 16:30:00 iCalendar - Young Professionals Meet Up/Mixer - 2017-08-29 16:30:00

Craft Beer Bar 1846 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221

Network with fellow Young Professionals from Cuyahoga Falls and surrounding areas.

Cash bar/menu. Must be 21 and over! RSVP required.

Info

Craft Beer Bar 1846 Front Street, Cuyahoga Falls, Ohio 44221 View Map

Business & Career

Visit Event Website

3309296756

please enable javascript to view

to Google Calendar - Young Professionals Meet Up/Mixer - 2017-08-29 16:30:00 Yahoo Calendar - Young Professionals Meet Up/Mixer - 2017-08-29 16:30:00 Hotmail / Windows Live Calendar - Young Professionals Meet Up/Mixer - 2017-08-29 16:30:00 iCalendar - Young Professionals Meet Up/Mixer - 2017-08-29 16:30:00

Akron Life Calendar

Wednesday

April 26, 2017

Thursday

April 27, 2017

Friday

April 28, 2017

Saturday

April 29, 2017

Sunday

April 30, 2017

Monday

May 1, 2017

Tuesday

May 2, 2017

Search Events Submit Yours

header for NEWSLETTER SIGNUP

sign up today to get our editor's picks for The 330’s best events

Restaurant Search