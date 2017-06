× Expand Gregory Bojorquez

An eight-time Grammy and Emmy winner, humanitarian, singer, songwriter and producer, Marley has released 12 albums to critical acclaim. Now with his own label, Tuff Gong Worldwide, and publishing company, Ishti Music, Marley has complete control of his master recordings and publishing. Hard Rock Rocksino, Northfield Park, Hard Rock Live, 10777 Northfield Road, Northfield. 7:30 p.m. $26-$56. www.livenation.com.