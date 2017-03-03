Charcuterie in The 330

Since ancient times, smoked, dry-cured and cooked meats have been a staple food in many cultures. Medieval French guilds perfected the processes and coined the term charcuterie, which refers to both the meats and the deli-style shops that sell them.

Today, charcuterie boards replace traditional meat-and-cheese platters by pairing fine cheeses and meats with pickled vegetables, grain mustards, fruit preserves, or nuts for a rich sampling of savory and sweet delights to share over lively dinner conversation. Charcuterie selections from these five eateries in The 330 contain unique local flavors you’ll love exploring

One Red Door

Cheese: Lake Erie Black Peppercorn Feta, Red Hawk, Bellavitano, Taleggio, Pleasant Ridge Reserve Etcetera: Strawberry, Cherry Mustardo, Crackers, Crostini, Grapes

Hoppin Frog

Meat: Abruzzese, Soppressata, J & J’s Peppered Beef Jerky Cheese: Beemster Aged Gouda, Sage Derby, Smoked Blue Cheese Etcetera.: House-made pickled vegetables, Apples, House-made Karminator Mustard, Multigrain Crackers

Rose Hill

Meat: Smoked Andouille Sausage, Great Lakes Beerwurst, House-Cured and Smoked Pork Loin, Genoa Salami Cheese: Smoked Gouda, Asiago Cheese, Pesto and Herb Cheese, Leek and Chive Double Gloucester Etcetera: Pickled Rhubarb and Pattypan Squash

Taverne of Richfield

Guests are able to select from various meats and cheeses. Photograph features: Meat: Mortadella, Soppressata, Genoa Salami Cheese: Bellavitano Espresso, Grilled Halloumi, Sage Derby Etcetera: Olive Mix, Smoked Apple Mustard, Grain Mustard, Sesame Flatbread

The Galaxy

Meat: Prosciutto, Soppressata Cheese: Beemster Gouda, Fresh Mozzarella, Moody Bleu, Vella Monterey Jack, Havarti

