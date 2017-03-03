Charcuterie in The 330

Since ancient times, smoked, dry-cured and cooked meats have been a staple food in many cultures. Medieval French guilds perfected the processes and coined the term charcuterie, which refers to both the meats and the deli-style shops that sell them.

Today, charcuterie boards replace traditional meat-and-cheese platters by pairing fine cheeses and meats with pickled vegetables, grain mustards, fruit preserves, or nuts for a rich sampling of savory and sweet delights to share over lively dinner conversation. Charcuterie selections from these five eateries in The 330 contain unique local flavors you’ll love exploring

× Expand Photo by Michelle Weissman

One Red Door

Cheese : Lake Erie Black Peppercorn Feta, Red Hawk, Bellavitano, Taleggio, Pleasant Ridge Reserve Etcetera : Strawberry, Cherry Mustardo, Crackers, Crostini, Grapes

× Expand Photo by Michelle Weissman

Hoppin Frog

Meat: Abruzzese, Soppressata, J & J’s Peppered Beef Jerky Cheese: Beemster Aged Gouda, Sage Derby, Smoked Blue Cheese Etcetera.: House-made pickled vegetables, Apples, House-made Karminator Mustard, Multigrain Crackers

× Expand Photo by Michelle Weissman

Rose Hill

Meat: Smoked Andouille Sausage, Great Lakes Beerwurst, House-Cured and Smoked Pork Loin, Genoa Salami Cheese: Smoked Gouda, Asiago Cheese, Pesto and Herb Cheese, Leek and Chive Double Gloucester Etcetera: Pickled Rhubarb and Pattypan Squash

× Expand Photo by Michelle Weissman

Taverne of Richfield

Guests are able to select from various meats and cheeses. Photograph features: Meat: Mortadella, Soppressata, Genoa Salami Cheese: Bellavitano Espresso, Grilled Halloumi, Sage Derby Etcetera: Olive Mix, Smoked Apple Mustard, Grain Mustard, Sesame Flatbread

× Expand Photo by Michelle Weissman

The Galaxy