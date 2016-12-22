Pie: 5 Delicious Recipes

Always Delicious Cherry Pie
From www.allrecipes.com Author: Jody Clark
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 Double crust for 9-inch deep-dish pie
- 2 16.5-ounce cans pitted dark sweet cherries, drained with syrup reserved
- 1 16-ounce can pitted sour cherries, drained
- ¾ Cup white sugar
- 3 tablespoons arrowroot powder (tapioca starch or corn starch may be substituted)
- ¼ teaspoon ground cinnamon
- ⅛ teaspoon salt
- 1 tablespoon unsalted butter, melted
- 1 teaspoon lemon juice
- ½ teaspoon vanilla extract
- ¼ teaspoon almond extract
- ⅛ teaspoon red food coloring (optional)
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 425°F.
- On a lightly floured surface, roll out one crust. Place in 9-inch deep-dish pie plate. Roll out top crust and set aside.
- Measure 1½ cups reserved cherry syrup into small saucepan over low heat. Mix together sugar, arrowroot powder, cinnamon, and salt. Stir into syrup until dissolved. Increase heat to high, and bring syrup to a boil. Cook for 1 to 2 minutes, or until thickened. Remove from heat, and stir in butter, lemon juice, vanilla, almond extract, and red food coloring.
- In a large bowl, combine cherries and thickened syrup. Gently toss until evenly coated. Pour filling into pie crust. Cover with top crust, and crimp edges with fork. Make vents in top pie crust to allow steam to escape during baking.
- Bake in preheated oven for 20 minutes, then reduce heat to 375°F. Continue to bake for 30 minutes. Allow to cool for 3 hours before serving.
Old-Fashioned Pecan Pie
From: www.epicurious.com Author: Andrea Albin
INGREDIENTS:
- Single crust for 12-inch pie
- ¾ stick unsalted butter
- 1 ¼ cups packed light brown sugar
- ¾ cup light corn syrup
- 2 teaspoons pure vanilla extract
- ½ teaspoon grated orange zest
- ¼ teaspoon salt
- 3 large eggs
- 2 cups pecan halves (½ pound)
- Optional accompaniment: whipped cream, more pecans or vanilla ice cream
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350°F with a baking sheet on middle rack.
- Roll out dough on a lightly floured surface with a lightly floured rolling pin into a 12-inch round and fit into a 9-inch pie plate. Trim edge, leaving a half-inch overhang. Fold overhang under and lightly press against rim of pie plate, then crimp decoratively. Lightly prick bottom all over with a fork. Chill until firm, at least 30 minutes (or freeze 10 minutes).
- Melt butter in a small heavy saucepan over medium heat. Add brown sugar, whisking until smooth. Remove from heat and whisk in corn syrup, vanilla, zest, and salt. Lightly beat eggs in a medium bowl, then whisk in corn syrup mixture.
- Put pecans in pie shell and pour corn syrup mixture evenly over them. Bake on hot baking sheet until filling is set, 50 minutes to 1 hour. Decorate as desired with more nuts. Cool completely. Serve with whipped cream or ice cream.
Goat Cheese & Sun-Dried Tomato Quiche
From: www.sallysbakingaddiction.com Author: Sally McKenney
INGREDIENTS:
- One 9-inch pie crust (homemade or premade)
- 1/2 teaspoon olive oil
- 1 teaspoon minced garlic
- 3 packed cups fresh spinach (or 10-oz. pkg frozen spinach, thawed and drained)
- 4 large eggs
- 1 cup whole milk (or 2% or skim, if preferred, though texture will be less creamy)
- 1/2 cup sun-dried tomatoes, drained and chopped
- 4 ounces goat cheese, crumbled or chopped
- salt & pepper to taste
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Preheat oven to 350°F.
- Heat olive oil and garlic in a skillet over medium heat. Add the spinach. Cook and stir until wilted. Set aside.
- Carefully place prepared pie dough into 9-inch pie dish. Trim any overhang and discard. Using pie weights, bake the pie crust for 8 minutes.
- Whisk together eggs and milk until combined. Stir in sun-dried tomatoes, goat cheese, and spinach. Sprinkle with salt and pepper.
- Remove pie crust from oven. Pour in the egg mixture. If desired, sprinkle the top lightly with more salt and pepper.
- Bake the quiche between 45- 55 minutes, until top is golden brown and center is no longer jiggly.
- Allow to cool for 5 minutes before slicing and serving. Store leftovers in refrigerator, tightly covered, for up to four days.
Steak & Mushroom Pot Pie
From: www.simply-delicious-food.com/steak-mushroom-pot-pie Author: Alida Ryder
Prep time: 20 min. | Cook time: 2 hours 30 min. | Total time: 2 hours 50 min. | Serves: 4 to 6
INGREDIENTS:
- 1.5 kg chuck steak, cubed
- 3 tablespoons flour
- 1 large onion, diced
- 3 carrots, diced
- 2 celery sticks, diced
- 3 ¾ cups mushrooms, sliced
- 4 garlic cloves, crushed
- 1 teaspoon paprika
- 2 sprigs fresh rosemary
- 5 sprigs fresh thyme
- 2 bay leaves
- 2 cups beef stock
- salt & pepper to taste
- 1 roll ready-made puff pastry
- 1 egg, beaten
INSTRUCTIONS:
- To make the filling, coat the beef in flour. Heat a large pot over medium heat, then add a splash of oil. Brown the beef on all sides, remove it and set it aside. In the same pot, fry the onion, carrots and celery sticks until they are soft and fragrant (approximately 10 minutes). Add the mushrooms and garlic. Fry for 5 minutes before adding the paprika and herbs. Pour in the stock and add the browned beef back into the pot. Stir to combine everything and reduce the heat. Allow this to simmer, covered, for 90 minutes to 2 hours. Stir occasionally.
- When the meat is tender, remove the lid and allow the contents to simmer for 20 minutes, uncovered, until the sauce thickens and reduces slightly.
- Pre-heat the oven to 350°F degrees.
- Transfer the beef stew to a pie dish, then cover with the puff pastry. Crimp the sides and brush with the beaten egg. Cut a slit in the top of the pie for steam to escape. Bake in the oven for 25 to 30 minutes until the pastry is cooked through and golden brown. Allow it to cool for 10 minutes before serving.
Parisian Fruit Tarts
From: www.nickmalgieri.com Author: Nick Malgieri
________________
Cookie Dough Tart Crust
INGREDIENTS:
- 2 sticks unsalted butter, slightly softened
- 1 cup confectioners’ sugar, sifted after measuring
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
- 1/2 teaspoon lemon extract, optional
- 2 large egg yolks
- 2 1/2 cups unbleached all- purpose flour
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Beat butter and confectioners’ sugar in a stand mixer on lowest speed with the paddle attachment until well mixed, then increase to medium speed and beat until lightened, about 3 minutes. Beat in the extracts, then the egg yolks, one at a time, beating smooth after each addition. Use a rubber spatula to scrape down the bowl and beater, then beat in the flour on lowest speed.
- Scrape the dough to a lightly floured work surface and gently knead the dough together three or four times to make it smooth. Chill before rolling.
- Cut dough into six pieces. Roll out each piece and carefully line tart pans. Pierce the bottom of the crusts all over with a fork and chill them. Heat oven to 375˚F.
- Bake crusts until set and golden, about 15 to 20 minutes, checking often to burst any bubbles that might form. Let cool on a rack.
________________
Pastry Cream Filling
INGREDIENTS:
- 1 cup milk
- ½ cup heavy whipping cream
- 1/3 cup sugar
- 3 tablespoons all-purpose flour
- 4 egg yolks
- 2 teaspoons vanilla extract
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Bring the milk, cream, and half the sugar to a simmer. In a bowl, whisk the remaining sugar with the flour, then whisk in the yolks. Whisk a third of the simmering milk mixture into the yolk mixture. Bring the milk mixture back to a simmer and add in the yolk mixture, whisking constantly until the cream thickens and comes to a boil. Allow to boil, whisking constantly, until slightly thickened, about 30 seconds. Remove from heat and whisk in the vanilla. Scrape the cream into a glass bowl and press plastic wrap against the surface. Chill until cold.
________________
Topping and Glaze
INGREDIENTS:
- About 5 cups of various bright, colorful fruit and berries, like blueberries, raspberries kiwi, pineapple and mango. (Avoid toppings that will discolor the filling, like apples or peaches, and excessively juicy fruits, like melon.)
- ¾ cup apricot preserves
INSTRUCTIONS:
- Combine preserves and 2 tablespoons water in a small bowl and stir well to mix. Strain into a small saucepan and bring to a boil over low heat, stirring occasionally. Let the glaze reduce to about 2/3 its original volume, then pour into a shallow bowl and let cool for 10 minutes.
- Spread chilled Pastry Cream onto each crust. Do not stir or whisk cream; it will liquefy.
- Layer fruit in a bowl and drizzle with cooled glaze. Toss gently with a rubber spatula to coat evenly.
- Spoon glazed fruit onto cream-filled crusts, mounding in center and covering cream to crust edges.
- Remove tart pans and place finished tarts on serving platter. Makes six 4- to 4 ½-inch tarts.