Local Culinary Artist Stephan Baity

No one could ever say that Stephan Baity’s road from point A to B hasn’t been interesting.

He has taken chances as he moved through life—all the while maintaining a positivity that brightens the room. “[My story] definitely keeps me humble. It is an emotional rollercoaster, as far as gratitude, because there are so many lows, so many great highs in the story that it’s just so fitting that everything came full circle.”

Growing up in Canton, Baity’s home life was not ideal. His parents were both addicts. He found inspiration, however, at McKinley High School with the help of a teacher named Rebecca Lebowitz. She was a large force in Baity’s life, though she was a small woman—only four feet, eight inches tall. She spotted potential in Baity and promised to give him her all if he would do the same. They agreed and got to work. “This woman poured every ounce of her soul into me,” says Baity.

With Lebowitz’s encouragement and mentorship, Baity first got accepted to Pennsylvania Culinary and then found six scholarships to help pay for his education. “When I graduated, you would have thought it was her son walking across the stage,” he says.

Post culinary school, Baity landed an internship at the Amway Grand Plaza Hotel in Grand Rapids Mich. Working under certified master chef Josef M. Huber was “an experience that forever changed my life,” says Baity.

When Baity’s father was injured at work, Baity had to return to Canton. “I took the next year just to be close to my dad, and at that time I didn’t know what I was going to do.” Then a great opportunity came up. Baity was hired to do contract management, which led to his current position as the culinary director at the University of Mount Union.

This is where the carving started.

“ When I started carving and sculpting, I was 19. I was under-qualified for the job—I’ll be completely honest.” However, the owner liked Baity’s energy and felt that he could work with his potential.

“ We were doing banquets, and at the hotel there was this chef from Hawaii who would do these cool centerpieces. So, all day the chefs—they were older than me and doing all this really cool ice sculpting—and here’s me making cocktail meatballs.”

On a whim, he tried his hand at creating something beautiful. “I go and buy one of those [pumpkin carving kits] and use it on the watermelon,” says Baity. He used the pattern from the kit, producing a creation his boss fell in love with. Once pumpkin season faded and the patterns were no longer readily available, he had to turn to the internet for more inspiration. His journey into carving had truly begun.

“ I came across Thai carving, which is the origin of fruit and vegetable carving. And I start practicing.” Wielding an X-Acto knife, he operated on a trial-and-error basis for quite a while. “Needless to say, for a number of years, I ate fruit salad and vegetables,” he says with a chuckle.

With practice and diligence, it somehow all came together. “One day, something about how to hold a knife and how to make those cuts and how to make these flowers—the light bulb just went off.” He applied himself to his craft as much as possible.

At the same time, he and his wife were expecting their first child. It was a time of excitement, but then life once again took a turn for the worse. “A few weeks before my daughter is supposed to be born, she passes away. The world once again crashes—crash and burn.”

A year later, Baity and his wife were once again expecting. When their son was born, he was named Seth in honor of their thankfulness to God for the second chance.

Around the same time, Baity crossed paths with a gentleman who would change his life yet again. “James Parker was the first guy to ever be on the Food Network and carve fruit and vegetables,” says Baity. “I idolized this guy; I bought all of his books, all of his tools.”

It just so happened that Parker was in Canton participating in a Giant Eagle opening.

Baity stopped into the event, hoping to meet Parker and possibly show him his own work. One of Baity’s professors and mentors was there—Dick Alfred. A well-connected fruit and vegetable carver, Alfred introduced Baity to Parker. To Baity’s astonishment, Parker had seen his work on Facebook and complimented his carving. He then invited Baity to lunch. “We sit and have lunch and he goes ‘Hey, I like your attitude, I like your spirit—I’ll be down in Columbus in a few weeks doing another [opening] for Giant Eagle. Would you like to come down and give me a hand?’”

Though it wasn’t the type of gig that would yield massive returns, Baity couldn’t wait to go. “[I said], ‘I don’t care if you live in Antarctica; I’m coming.’”

Baity drove to Columbus and carved alongside Parker. The day was a success, and Parker invited Baity to join him at another opening—this time in Cuyahoga Falls. This day went well, too, as Baity carved with some of the industry’s greats.

Six months ticked by, and then he heard from Parker again. “Parker called me [and said] ‘Hey, it’s James. Would you like to be on the Food Network? Yes or no?’ and I go, ‘Absolutely.’” Parker told Baity to stay by the phone. A few minutes later, an executive from Food Network called and said that, based off the word of James Parker, Baity was in. All they wanted to know was where to send the plane ticket.

Baity was on his way to participate in Cake Wars: Christmas on Food Network.

Calling back Parker, Baity expressed his gratitude and was emotional over what had just happened. Parker explained that he hadn’t forgotten how Baity had driven all the way to Columbus just to give him a hand. Not asking for money or any kind of compensation said a lot about Baity’s character, and now Parker wanted to repay him somehow. “Two weeks later, I’m on the set at the Food Network,” says Baity.

Though it was an extremely difficult experience for Baity—the show was elimination-style, with constant challenges to test the contestants’ confectionary skills—Baity and his team walked away the winners.

Challenge after challenge, Baity and his teammates—Beth Townsend and Frederick (Froggy) Isla—worked together to showcase their skills and be the best. It tested not only their professional skills, but their mental fortitude. “You learn after 12 challenges about endurance and not giving up,” says Baity.

After returning home a victor from the show, Baity says he wants more than anything to be involved in the community and give back. “There are so many nonprofits, and being able to partner with them because now [I] have a face and an identity [is important].”

Though currently traveling the country to showcase his skill, Baity plans to return to The 330 and use his celebrity status to help others. “Because of a good deed, that’s what got me in the door,” he says. Now he plans to open the door for others.

You can view his carving art by visiting https://twitter.com/_chef_steve