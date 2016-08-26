Local, Natural, Delicious

× Expand Shane Wynn Nosh

Going out to eat can be tricky for those looking to avoid the processed and unhealthy foods prevalent in many restaurants. Luckily, the Greater Akron area boasts a variety of establishments geared toward foodies looking for something organic, seasonal or local. From bites to bakeries, catering to cuisine—our area’s natural-minded restaurants are sure to help you satisfy that conscientious hunger.

Lucca

This award-winning gem of the Canton dining scene proves that conscientious dining can be as delicious as it is rewarding. Diners looking for something traditional can sink their teeth into a perfectly-cooked steak or pork chop. Those interested in exploring Lucca’s Tuscan-inspired cuisine can enjoy a variety of dishes made from locally-sourced cheeses and pastas. The restaurant’s commitment to using only fresh and local ingredients shines through with their homemade mozzarella on savory Margherita Flatbreads or as a topping on the juicy Tuscan Burger. Located at 228 Fourth St. NW in downtown Canton, Lucca accepts reservations either at luccadowntown.com or by phone at 330-456-2534.

BAM! Healthy Cuisine

Trying to eat healthy on the run often means trying your luck with an uninspiring fast-food salad. BAM! Healthy Cuisine is looking to change all that. Operating out of its bright and airy storefront at 2185 E. Maple St. in North Canton, BAM! fills the area’s need for a fast-casual spot emphasizing fresh and healthy offerings that don’t skimp on flavor. Try one of their signature pizzas on a homemade whole wheat crust, or find a new lunch favorite in their wide selection of grilled wraps and sandwiches. Learn more about BAM!’s mission and their extensive menu at bamhealthycuisine.com or by giving them a call at 330-494-7136.

Maize Valley

Northeast Ohio is home to a litany of wineries and craft breweries. Maize Valley, however, may be the only one in the area to feature not only their own wine and beer, but also a variety of homemade meals made from fresh, homegrown produce. As Stark County’s first craft brewery, Maize Valley boasts a rotation of beers to complement their wide selection of award-winning wines. Those that pay them a visit at 6193 Edison St. NE in Hartville will have the chance to pair their chardonnay with their farm-fresh Quinoa Chicken Salad. Looking for something hardier? Try an Amber Ale beside a sandwich of Boar’s Head cold cuts on homemade bread. Visit maizevalley.com or give them a call at 330-877-8344 to find out more about this all-in-one foodie haven.

Nosh Eatery

By now, you’re no doubt going to want to treat your friends, family and co-workers to the sort of fresh and delicious food The 330 has to offer. Nosh Eatery at 5929 Darrow Road in Hudson has you covered. In addition to serving brunch and lunch, Nosh also offers catering services for everything from weddings to corporate events. Foodies looking for an intimate and educational experience can even hire one of Nosh’s chefs to create a meal in their own home. The chef will not only put together a multi-course dinner, but will also educate you and your guests on the fresh, local ingredients involved in its creation. Details on Nosh’s wide variety of catering options can be found at nosheatery.com or by calling them at 330-650-6674.

The Blue Door Café & Bakery

This Cuyahoga Falls eatery at 1970 State Rd. initially opened as a bakery, but has expanded into a full-service restaurant offering breakfast, brunch, lunch and dinner. Throughout their expansion they’ve remained committed to using local and healthy ingredients. Everything from the eggs in their enticing Chorizo Omelet to their Prime Strip Steak is attained either from a local source or one dedicated to sustainable practices. And if you’re not in the mood for a full meal, you can stop by Wednesday through Sunday to try the fresh-baked bread that shows off Blue Door’s bakery roots. Find out which varieties are available on which day by visiting bluedoorcafebakery.com or by calling them at 330-926-9774.