Maison Louis Latour Wines

Maison Louis Latour was founded in 1797 and is still family owned and operated today. There have been 11 generations of Latour ownership, with seven generations bearing the prénom Louis. Today, the Latour vineyard is headquartered in the Burgundy wine region in the town of Beaune, with over 115 acres bearing 21 appellations in the department of Cote d’Or. Ninety percent of their estate wines are classified as Grand Cru or Premier Cru. Maison Louis Latour was the first to explore making wine from the Ardeche area in France as a négociant, as well as the first winery to produce a bi-varietal wine from Chardonnay and Viognier grapes, called Duet.

After Prohibition, they introduced the now-famous Pouilly-Fuissé to the American market for the first time. Two of the world’s most famous varietals—pinot noir and chardonnay—come from the Burgundy region of France. Try these two wines from Maison Louis Latour, and I’m sure you will be pleased!

Winery notes: Maison Louis Latour Grand Ardeche Chardonnay is a wine that is 100 percent chardonnay from the Rhone region of Burgundy. The clay and limestone soils of the Ardeche help to produce excellent chardonnay grapes. This chardonnay is lush, complex and crisp with a refreshing richness of apples. It has been rated as a “Best Buy” three years in a row by Wine Advocate’s Robert Parker. At $14.99, this chardonnay delivers unbeatable value for the money. Pair this wine with shellfish, grilled fish, chicken or pasta with summer vegetables.

Maison Louis Latour Bourgogne Pinot Noir is 100 percent pinot noir from the famous slopes of Burgundy. I have always loved this Latour Pinot Noir, as it has great finesse and complexity with a very rich after taste. Maison Louis Latour has a great tradition of growing and making outstanding red Burgundies. Their pinot noir is well balanced and has lovely acidity, deep berry fruitiness and a rich earthiness. This pinot noir pairs well with beef tenderloin, grilled salmon, and steak, as well as barbecues. It retails for $17.99.

Ask or look for these wines at your favorite Acme Fresh Markets, Heinen’s, West Point Market, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Giant Eagle Market District, Fishers Foods, Regency, 750ml or other fine retailers in the Greater Akron area.