2012 Nipozzano Riserva DOCG

Frescobaldi | Northeast of Florence, Italy

The Castello di Nipozzano was built in the eleventh century in Tuscany’s Chianti Rufina region near the foothills of the Apennine Mountains. Tuscany is the Chianti region of Italy, located between Florence to the North and Siena to the South. In Tuscany, beautiful cathedrals, medieval towns, excellent museums, walled cities, rolling hills of vineyards and wheat fields, and centuries-old castles create a romantic landscape.

Tuscan wine is a part of Italy’s history, and wine is a traditional part of the Italian lifestyle. Since the Middle Ages, fine wines have come from this storied region. The Frescobaldi family has been producing fine wines in Tuscany for over 1,000 years—with 30 generations of the family operating the winery in succession—making it one of Italy’s oldest wineries. For perspective, compare that to the Wente winery that was started in 1883 in Livermore Valley, Calif., with five generations of winemakers contributing to the line. Tuscan wine, particularly the Frescobaldi label, has a depth of history that domestic wines simply cannot match.

The Sangiovese grapes widely grown in Tuscany make outstanding Chiantis, Brunello di Montalcino and Chianti Classico. The 2012 Nipozzano Riserva from Frescobaldi received 92 points from James Suckling, internationally regarded wine and cigar critic and former Senior Editor and European Bureau Chief of Wine Spectator. This wine is an excellent example of how the Sangiovese pairs very well with pasta and pizza, but also complements beef stew, barbecued meats, and aged cheeses.

Winemaker’s Notes: “Nipozzano Riserva is a lovely ruddy red. The nose opens with dark wild berries and cherry, hints of candy floss and pleasant floral notes of lilac and chocolate. The spice component emerges with nuances of clove and green peppercorn. The tannin texture is tight but not sharp, which is also an expression of the unique soils of Nipozzano. The finish returns to the intense fruity notes already identified on the nose.” This wine retails for $27.99.

Look for this excellent wine from Frescobaldi at the following Greater Akron area stores, or ask your favorite wine store to order you a bottle or two: Acme Fresh Markets, Buehler’s Fresh Foods, Giant Eagle, Fishers Foods, Market Districts, Heinen’s, Papa Joe’s Wine Shop, Mustard Seed, and Regency.

Wine Wisdom: When assessing the quality of a bottle of wine, in a majority of cases, the most important consideration is the wine’s place of origin—or its APA, also known as its appellation. Examples range from the very broad California to the very specific Rutherford Napa Valley or Russian River Valley Sonoma, and from the broad Italian category to the specific Asti or Tuscan Region.