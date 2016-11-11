Pies of the World

 Mix up your pie repertoire with these delicious, worldly pastries.

Photo by Tylar Sutton

EMPANADA: Latin America

fried dough stuffed with meat/vegetables

Photo by Tylar Sutton

BAKLAVA: Turkey

layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and honey

Photo by Tylar Sutton

KIBBEH: Middle East / Lebanon

croquettes of beef, bulgur, onion and pine nuts

Photo by Tylar Sutton

EGG TART: Hong Kong, China

pastry crust filled with egg custard

Photo by Tylar Sutton

MOONCAKE: Taiwan/China

molded pastry filled with sweet bean paste

Photo by Tylar Sutton

STRUDEL: Austria / Hungary

sweet fruit filling inside layered pastry

Photo by Tylar Sutton

SCOTCH PIE: Scotland

small pie filled with minced mutton

Photo by Tylar Sutton

PASTY: Cornwall, United Kingdom

beef, onion, potato and rutabaga hand pie

Photo by Tylar Sutton

BUREK: Croatia/Serbia

filo spiral filled with cottage and feta cheeses

Photo by Tylar Sutton

SPANAKOPITA: Greece

filo triangles filled with feta, spinach and spices

Photo by Tylar Sutton

SAMOSA: India

turnover filled with spiced potatoes and peas

Photo by Tylar Sutton

MOMO: Nepal

steamed dough filled with meat and spices

