Pies of the World

Mix up your pie repertoire with these delicious, worldly pastries.
Photo by Tylar Sutton
EMPANADA: Latin America
fried dough stuffed with meat/vegetables
Photo by Tylar Sutton
BAKLAVA: Turkey
layers of filo filled with chopped nuts and honey
Photo by Tylar Sutton
KIBBEH: Middle East / Lebanon
croquettes of beef, bulgur, onion and pine nuts
Photo by Tylar Sutton
EGG TART: Hong Kong, China
pastry crust filled with egg custard
Photo by Tylar Sutton
MOONCAKE: Taiwan/China
molded pastry filled with sweet bean paste
Photo by Tylar Sutton
STRUDEL: Austria / Hungary
sweet fruit filling inside layered pastry
Photo by Tylar Sutton
SCOTCH PIE: Scotland
small pie filled with minced mutton
Photo by Tylar Sutton
PASTY: Cornwall, United Kingdom
beef, onion, potato and rutabaga hand pie
Photo by Tylar Sutton
BUREK: Croatia/Serbia
filo spiral filled with cottage and feta cheeses
Photo by Tylar Sutton
SPANAKOPITA: Greece
filo triangles filled with feta, spinach and spices
Photo by Tylar Sutton
SAMOSA: India
turnover filled with spiced potatoes and peas
Photo by Tylar Sutton
MOMO: Nepal
steamed dough filled with meat and spices