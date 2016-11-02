2015 Charles & Charles Rose – Washington

2015 Sables d’Azure Rose – Provence, Southern France

× 1 of 2 Expand × 2 of 2 Expand Prev Next

For a long time rose wines have been overlooked. Not anymore. Rose wines are quickly becoming very popular, and I wanted to pick a few that you will like. First, what is a rose wine? It’s a wine that is made from red-skinned grapes where the grape juice has only been in contact with the red skins long enough to give the wine a slight coloring.

A rose wine could have been made as a red, but the winemaker decided to create a lighter wine instead. Depending on how long the grape juice stays in contact with the skins—usually one to three days—the deeper the color, but also the lighter in flavor, aroma and tannins. The color of a rose wine can range from just barely pink to a deep pink color. A rose wine has the body of a red wine, is served chilled, and is extremely refreshing with company on your patio. So if you think rose is just not for you, give it a try anyway. It’s not like the blush wines in the market place. There is a huge difference between a blush wine and a true rose wine, so give it another try and see why it’s becoming so acceptable.

Winery Notes: Sables of Azure Rose from Provence is a fantastic dry rose that is absolutely perfect for fall dining. The rose wine is made from a great blend of Grenache, Syrah and Cinsault. “This rose has salmon color highlights in the glass with an elegant nose of delicate white flowers, small red fruit and citrus zest. Clean, yet full of the fragrance of fresh fruit, this wine’s finish is dry, crisp and so refreshing.” Great as an aperitif—because it is a dry rose—it’s a great match with Thai, Sushi, Indian, Greek or Mexican foods. This wine retails for $20.

Charles and Charles Rose is from Columbia Valley, Wash., and a collaboration by Charles Smith and Charles Bieler. This rose has earned high awards from the Wine Spectator, Wine Advocate and Wine Enthusiast. With point earnings in the high 80s and low 90s, you can see why this is the number one domestic rose in the county. “This rose has inviting aromas of strawberry, watermelon, citrus on the nose. The wine tastes lively, with fresh flavors of strawberry, citrus and melon on the palette with a finish of lingering melon notes.” This wine pairs well with barbecue, grilled fish, shrimp, lobster, salmon, grilled chicken and pizza. It also retails for $20.

Enjoy these wines with friends and family with dinner or before dinner. Look to purchase these Rose wines at Acme Fresh Markets, Buehlers Fresh Foods, Heinen’s, Giant Eagle, Papa Joe’s, Regency Wine Cellar, Mustard Seed Markets, or other favorite retailers in the Greater Akron area.

Wine Wisdom: Restaurants with lengthy wine lists typically employ a wine steward to manage it. Don’t be shy about asking the steward for guidance in selecting a bottle of wine. But if they recommend the most expensive wine in a category without a discussion, they’re probably more concerned with the restaurant’s bottom line than your enjoyment. The vast majority of wine stewards, however, are interested in helping you select a bottle of wine that will enhance your meal.

/ Rick Rodger is a manager at Heidelberg Distributing Company.