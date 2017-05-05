× Expand Photo courtesy of The University of Akron Archival Services and Summit Memory Project, Akron-Summit County Public Library

The Dreamboat

Ice Cream Truck at Diamond Super Market, Akron

This black-and-white photographic negative from the late 1950s or early 1960s shows an ice cream truck called “The Dreamboat” parked outside of the Diamond Super Market on South Howard Street in Akron.

