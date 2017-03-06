The Face of Beef

Photo by Tylar Sutton

Photo by Tylar Sutton

Ron Levitt—born and raised in Akron as part of a third generation in the food and beverage industry—proudly operates what has been voted one of the coziest restaurants in Greater Cleveland, The Timber Lodge of Medina. Timber Lodge’s unique blend of hand-cut-on-premise steaks, fresh seafood and rotisserie prime rib of beef has been Ron’s passion since 2003.

The restaurant is the oldest operating in the area, a landmark since 1933. Senior diners often recount stories of their prom dinner, or the meal over which they proposed to their spouse at Timber Lodge. That long tradition continues today. Since 2003, many people have said “yes,” held receptions, weddings and family meals in the restaurant.  

Timber Lodge is the place to dine locally, though their following extends to Lorain, across to Mentor and down to South Canton. More than just a spot to grab a meal, Timber Lodge is a part of The 330 and extends their hand to help local events, schools and charities. From PINK: Breast Cancer Awareness to BLUE: Shop with a Cop, they work to help the community. Hundreds of pounds of freshly ground beef from their daily meat cutting are also donated to the food banks. Timber Lodge’s involvement in the community sets them apart from “chain restaurants.”

Timber Lodge of Medina

2809 Pearl Rd.

timberlodgemedina.com

