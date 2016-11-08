Home for the Holidays

× 1 of 3 Expand photo courtesy of Laura Yeager Smith Home & Design × 2 of 3 Expand photo courtesy of Laura Yeager Smith Home & Design × 3 of 3 Expand LYS HP photo courtesy of Laura Yeager Smith Home & Design Prev Next

When the seasons change, the urge to redecorate can become overwhelming. Jack-o-lanterns and ghosts morph into gourds and cornucopias, which inevitably give way to jingle bells and snowmen. Even without holiday décor, a change indoors can make the transition between seasons even more welcome.

Professional designers Laura Sirpilla Bosworth and Laura Yeager Smith have been helping homeowners create unique, individualized home environments for years. “With experience comes the eye for color, and for knowing which product line to rely on, which colors to coordinate,” says Bosworth, whose team at Laura of Pembroke in Canton has over 30 years of design experience. Convenience is another advantage the professionals bring to the table. “My team and I thoughtfully consider scale, context, budget, aesthetics and other variables during our design process,” says Smith, who holds a bachelor’s degree in interior design from OSU and worked in several states before partnering with an architect to open Laura Yeager Smith Home & Design in Hudson. “Our showroom represents over 100 vendors, which saves our clients time spent traveling, as well as dollars since we purchase in volume.”

Bosworth and Smith have great tips for what’s trendy this fall and winter, as well as how to entertain and embrace the holidays with style.

Trendy vs. Timeless

“You have to be careful of a trend if it doesn’t fit,” cautions Bosworth, comparing some home décor fads to a trendy dress or outfit. “We don’t have a cookie-cutter look. We don’t just do trendy. It is individualized based on the client.”

Just as you don’t buy an entire new wardrobe when fashion magazines turn from skinny jeans to flares, your home reflects a deeper style that lasts more than one season. Home décor trends, like a boldly colored bag, can add a little spice.

“ I typically don’t design long-term elements around trends,” says Smith. “Our clients request classic interiors that will stand the test of time. We use trends sparingly in items more easily updated, such as toss pillows and throws, or decorative accessories.”

That being said, choices in metals and accent pieces can hint at a trend without overwhelming your entire home. “The industry is pushing gold on chandeliers or lamps,” Bosworth says, while offering a transitional idea. “It’s nice to have materials that are a blend so you don’t have just silver or gold in your home.”

Smith sees a similar trend, though in the opposite direction. “The movement from gold tones to grey tones has been overwhelming. We are creatively combining the two successfully. Warm greys instead of cool greys [can] bridge the colors, or fabrics and wall coverings combining the two create a perfect marriage.”

Color Me Neutral

A fresh coat of paint can change the feel of a room entirely, creating a clean canvas on which to display your seasonal or holiday decorations.

“ Paint is your friend. A little bit of sweat equity goes a long way,” Smith says. “Lightening walls and neutralizing common areas make a more cohesive look for not a lot of money.”

Bosworth agrees: “A trend now is bright fresh white or ivory on the walls, very fresh.”

Textural Transitions

Throws, pillows and other textiles are a great way to transition one’s décor from season to season without a complete makeover. “Autumnal-toned throws and oversized cable knit sweater pillows are very popular in our boutique when the weather becomes crisp,” says Smith.

Bosworth also suggests accents of red to make your home feel more festive. “Of course, red cloth napkins add elegance and can be used over again.” She also reminds us that scale is important, especially when bringing out the holiday decorations. “Instead of small things all around the house, big bows are really fun. Keeping things larger and not tiny adds impact.”

Incorporating Heirlooms

Both designers relish the opportunity to help homeowners include their treasured family pieces into fresh combinations. “We love to work with our clients if there are things in their home that have meaning to them,” says Bosworth. “We don’t always just erase the slate.”

“ I prefer a collection of unique objects to a room purchased out of a catalog,” adds Smith. “An antique ornament pairs so beautifully with fresh greens [and] a trendy ribbon on a classic wreath, and makes perfect sense.”

Natural Beauty

“You can’t go wrong with a gentle nod to the season by bringing the colors of the outdoors in,” Smith says. “The colors of fallen leaves in autumn, [and] light neutral creamy accents with the sparkle of snowfall in the winter.”

Bosworth even goes a little further. “If you went outside and cut a lot of real greens, you can put organdy ribbon around them and have Christmas in a natural way. [Or] take boxwood and clip them into mirrored vases.”

“ Fresh flowers and greens always bring a sense of warmth and season,” agrees Smith, who adds that festive drinks can be spruced up for the holidays, as well. “Garnishes such as cranberries or rosemary sprigs and mint are great tasting and beautiful.”

Seasonal Scents

Cooking and baking are big during the holidays, adding lovely aromas that evoke fond memories. But if you’re not cooking, you can still get those scents of the season.

“ Amazingly fragrant all-natural Frasier Fur Thymes candles are huge sellers in the winter months,” says Smith. “[They] are just heavenly and signal the start of the holiday season.”

Bosworth agrees: “The aroma of food is festive, but real candles are always magnificent. [Also,] with real pine boughs, you have the smell of a real Christmas.”

Whatever trend or tradition suits you, these professionals are sure to help you find a festive look to bring the holidays home.

Laura of Pembroke is located at 3119 Whipple Ave N.W. in Canton; 330-477-4455; www.lauraofpembroke.com.

Laura Yeager Smith Home & Design is located at 44 Clinton St. in Hudson; 330-650-1949; www.laurayeagersmith.com.