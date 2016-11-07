No-Risk Redecorating

× 1 of 4 Expand photo courtesy of Artis Wall After application × 2 of 4 Expand photo courtesy of Artis Wall Before application × 3 of 4 Expand photo courtesy of Artis Wall × 4 of 4 Expand photo courtesy of Artis Wall Prev Next

Rustic Chic is a big trend right now,” says Will Kimmerle, creator of Artis Wall and Director of Operations for Waddell Manufacturing. “The warm and natural feel it brings to the home is attractive.”

An accent wall of reclaimed wood planks certainly fits into this trend. But taking the leap into a permanent wall treatment can be scary. You can always paint over paint or remove wallpaper. But hammering pieces of wood directly onto your drywall is a commitment. Waddell Manufacturing in Stow has been in the DIY wood products business for over a hundred years. Kimmerle and Waddell bring you a way to try out this look without fear of damaging your walls or being stuck with a trend you can’t change.

How did the idea for Artis Wall develop?

WK: I really liked the warm and rustic look of reclaimed wood walls and wanted to put one in my rental apartment. I quickly realized that all of the options were permanent and would destroy the drywall upon removal. I didn’t want to lose my security deposit, so I presented my problem to the team at Waddell. Pat Cartellone, Waddell’s V.P. of Sales, and Bill Kimmerle, CEO, found that this was a common problem in home décor and decided to develop a product to solve [it]. After over a year of testing and prototypes, the team was able to come up with a patented system for damage-free installation and removal of the reclaimed wood planks.

How does Artis Wall fit with Waddell Manufacturing’s overall product line?

WK: Waddell’s focus on wood products has provided for growth into categories such as dowels and accessories, furniture legs and components, shelving and storage, and decorative brackets. Artis Wall seemed to be a natural fit for Waddell, as each plank has as much history as the company and is consistent with our commitment to quality décor products.

Where do the wood planks come from?

WK: We have a diversified mix of suppliers around the U.S. who procure the reclaimed siding off of old barns and structures. Our suppliers work with the property owners to procure, and in many cases, replace each plank that they take down with a new plank, thus restoring the barn or structure in the process.

How do you select which planks to use?

WK: The Artis Wall boards go through our strict quality standards to make sure we deliver a quality finished product to the customer. Artis Wall is a premium home décor product comparable to a piece of art. We reject boards that are not up to our standards.

How are the planks processed to become Artis Wall pieces?

WK: Our operations and engineering teams have developed a proprietary method to manufacture these beautiful wood planks. We have never had more fun selling a product than we have with Artis Wall. When we are doing a demo and install a whole box in a matter of minutes, potential customers can’t believe how easy it is to work with.

What’s the story behind the “what’s your story” feature for the product?

WK: Customers like to know where their product came from. Similar to works of art, Artis Wall could be a talking point in the home. We came up with the idea of stamping a code onto the back of each plank to provide plank traceability. This provides the customer a way to view the structure the planks came from and read the history of their wood planks. This has now become one of the favorite features for our customers.

What does Artis Wall add to a room?

WK: My girlfriend and I recently installed a large Artis Wall accent wall in our new apartment, and it made the room feel so much larger! The reclaimed wood also brought a very warm and cozy feeling to the room. We are excited to throw our first party and show everyone.