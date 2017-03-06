The Face of Home Design

× Expand Photo by Tylar Sutton

James Justice, owner of Architectural Justice, and his team of designers provide homeowners of The 330 with an artisan approach to design and remodeling. Their unique showroom offers clients a one-stop shop for all the materials and products needed to transform a home. From the 20,000 square foot showroom and expansive granite yard—featuring nearly 3,000 slabs of exotic stone—to the on-site fabrication shops for granite, cabinetry, cast stone and metal, James and his team have been serving Northeast Ohio residents with design and remodeling services for over 30 years.

James got his start in the industry working out of his garage, building cabinetry. As the work grew into larger projects, he began to pursue the granite business—now the mainstay of Architectural Justice. James has grown his team of designers and artisans to nearly 50 and continues to grow with a Gallery & Cafe, coming soon to Strongsville.

The Medina showroom also features custom and reclaimed furniture, as well as both locally and globally sourced home accessories and unique gift items. From concept to production to installation, their team is determined to produce innovative, functional spaces, while staying on the cutting edge of design.

Architectural Justice

2462 Pearl Road

330-225-6000

architecturaljustice.com