The Face of Rustically Modern Design

Husband and wife duo, Eric Schultz and Shawna Rollheiser Schultz, met while studying interior design at The University of Akron. Shawna’s business, A Cupcake A Day, began as a school project and blossomed into a thriving business. After a few years of watching Shawna’s business grow, Eric decided to pursue his own venture.

Antiquation opened May 14, 2015. Eric developed the business as a way to showcase repurposed materials that would have otherwise been discarded. Products are handcrafted using reclaimed materials, and some are even customizable.

On November 18, 2016, Shawna and Eric opened Theorem as a reflection of their two personalities melded in harmony. While Antiquation has a very rustic and industrial feel, Theorem was developed to offer the softer and cleaner side of their playful style. The interior of the new store was designed to showcase ways that rustic and industrial elements can be applied in a modern setting without dominating the space. Theorem offers décor, jewelry, games, lighting, candles and gifts, as well as items specific for children, men and women, and home and lifestyle accessories.

Shawna and Eric maintain a constant dialog about their respective and mutual businesses. Likewise, the pair strives to build a connection with their customers on a personal level and work to create custom décor and gift items truly unique to their vision and purpose.

Theorem

113 W Liberty St., Medina

330-722-4339