Timeless, Authentic Decor

Worn earth-toned leather couches, vintage signs, and salvaged wooden statement pieces all surround Jason Horinger every day in his Akron shop. The items contained within the walls of Birchwood Supply Co. are more than just pieces of the inventory—they are reflections of his own personality. “When you walk in the door of the shop, you see me,” Horinger says. “There’s no membrane between Birchwood Supply and me. I’ve poured a lot of that into what this is.”

Oozing with personality, Birchwood is more than a place filled with rows of neatly stacked shelves—walking through the door is an experience. Patrons take in items with stories. A vintage scoreboard, pennants from various venues, chairs with well-worn seats and mirrors made from local tire forms all tell the story of spaces where men were men—traditionally speaking. The local home décor store resides at 21 Merriman Road, not far from downtown Akron. The items inside Birchwood exude a traditional class that one early patron described as masculine—something Horinger hadn’t really considered. “I hadn’t thought about it. This is just my store.” His descriptions of the store’s vibe, however, harken to leading men of the silver screen. “I think of Steve McQueen. I think of Robert Redford. I think of these guys that are classic—they’re timeless.”

Striving for personal authenticity, Horinger says he didn’t open the business to make a quick dollar. Instead, he works off an example set for him in his youth. “My uncle, who’s very close to me, ran his own business for a very long time.” Showcasing a very people-centric approach to business, Horinger ventures down the path of home décor with customers. He hopes to bring his own authentic, curated style to the table—helping them discover the best pieces for their own homes.

Learning on the go, Horinger didn’t glean business acumen in school—he was actually a teacher at Hoban. This business is a profession of passion for him. “It still hasn’t felt like a day of work.”

On the Fourth of July weekend, Horinger will celebrate Birchwood’s first anniversary. The year has had its challenges, but Horinger has never forgotten his style and goal of being true to himself. He reminds himself that good things take time, too. “I adopted this mantra early on of ‘start where you are,’” he says. Doing just that, he now has a unique décor store where any guy could pick up some timeless style that tells his own authentic story.

