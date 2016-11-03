Local ambassador champions Hudson's charm

× 1 of 2 Expand Photo by Michelle Weissman × 2 of 2 Expand Photo by Michelle Weissman Prev Next

For 30 years, Liz Murphy was at the center of life in downtown Hudson as owner of The Learned Owl, the much-loved bookstore. During that time, she was an “ambassador” for all who ventured into the shop, doling out suggestions for entertainment around town and facts about its origins.

After selling the bookstore in 2013, Murphy officially took on the role of ambassador by becoming executive director of Destination Hudson, an all-volunteer organization centered on promoting the town’s unique historical charm and modern touch. “This group [was] started by the Merchants [of Hudson], along with representatives from the Chamber [of Commerce], the schools and the arts community,” Murphy says. “We wanted to [promote] Hudson a little more strongly as a wonderful place to come.”

The Hudson Visitor Center was established in 2011 as a way to make Destination Hudson’s vision a reality. Located on First Street, it offers brochures on an assortment of events and places in the area, as well as word-of-mouth advice and public restrooms.

With a plethora of things to do around town, Murphy recommends a select few.

“ The Hudson Fire Department Association has just created this [museum] with memorabilia that they’ve been collecting for years,” Murphy says. “People are donating stuff, and they have two of the original fire engines.”

The fire engines—dating back over 100 years—represent the town’s two historical fires. One destroyed Main Street, and another came just short of the same destruction.

Along with a rich history, the town’s numerous parks are major attractions. “We have 20 parks of varying sizes,” she says. Outdoor activities like fishing and hiking offer an oasis for those looking to escape the confines of indoors.

Ultimately, Hudson’s uniqueness originates with “the town’s spirit,” Murphy says. The dedication residents have for preserving its history has made Hudson a destination unlike any other.

Although Murphy isn’t a lifelong resident of the town, she claims she’s never seen a town as charming as Hudson. “I decided many years ago that I may have lived all over the country, but we aren’t moving from here,” she says. “There aren’t many places like [Hudson].”