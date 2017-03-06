Vacation Hotspots

× 1 of 3 Expand Kirk Lee Aeder, courtesy Hawaii Tourism Authority × 2 of 3 Expand Kirk Lee Aeder, courtesy Hawaii Tourism Authority × 3 of 3 Expand Tyler Schmitt, courtesy Big Island Visitors Bureau Prev Next

Getting away can add some much-needed excitement to anyone’s life. It is especially thrilling when linked to a romantic touchstone. Whether you’re looking to plan the perfect honeymoon, a romantic anniversary, or just an escape from the mundane, adventure is waiting just down the road. With a little help from the Akron-Canton Airport (CAK) and local travel agents at AAA of Akron, you can explore the wonders of the world. “Support our local, hometown airport,” says Maria Edwards of AAA Akron. “[It’s] less congested, parking is less costly, and [it’s] more convenient [than Cleveland].”

Tropical Fantasy

Nothing beats Hawaii for a romantic tropical getaway. “There is something for everyone in Hawaii,” says Edwards.

Oahu is for history buffs, with numerous sites commemorating the 1941 attacks on Pearl Harbor. The USS Battleship Missouri, where Japan’s official surrender ended the war in 1945, brings 50 years of naval might to life. The U.S. Army Museum in Waikiki chronicles the history of warfare in Hawaii from King Kamehameha to today.

A hike to Diamond Head (Leahi) reveals the remains of military bunkers used for defense from 1910-1943.

Discover another side of Oahu at First Friday celebrations held every month in Downtown Honolulu and Chinatown, featuring local artists and entertainment, galleries, the historic Hawaii Theater, restaurants, bars and nightlife.

Adventure is the name of the game on the Big Island, home of Hawaii Volcanoes National Park, an official UNESCO World Heritage site with two active volcanoes: Maunaloa and Kilauea. You’ll find 150 miles of hiking trails, petroglyphs and a walk-in lava tube, plus a chance to see Kilauea’s lava flow reach the ocean.

Voted “Best Island” by Conde Nast readers for over 20 years, Maui is the island for romance. Stroll hand in hand on any of the 30 miles of beautiful beaches. Hike to one of East Maui’s spectacular waterfalls. Get a couple’s massage at a private resort, or watch a sunrise from atop the Haleakala Crater. Maui also offers whale-watching, farm-to-table cuisine, and gorgeous orchids and birds of paradise at the Kula Botanical Garden.

Rustic Romance

The beauty, adventure and romance of Great Smoky Mountain National Park offers a rustic getaway. The surrounding towns serve as a convenient and romantic base for exploring all the Smoky Mountain majesty.

In Gatlinburg, Tenn., find cozy cabins and hotels with Jacuzzi tubs, spectacular mountain views or private balconies overlooking the rivers in town, many with special honeymoon packages. A good place to start is www.gatlinburg.com, where you’ll also find information on local breweries and distilleries. The area is also picturesque and perfect for photography lovers. “Wandering through Gatlinburg [in the] fall is very popular for leaf peepers,” says Edwards.

Bryson City, N. Car., is a whitewater rafting mecca, thanks to the Nantahala River that cascades through a high gorge and national forest. Plan your trip at www.romanticashville.com/bryson_city.htm.

Bryson City is also the departure point for the Great Smoky Mountains Railroad, which offers train excursions through gorgeous lakes, trellis bridges, and the set from the film “The Fugitive.”

For a truly rustic escape from the modern world, stay at LeConte Lodge, the only lodging available within the park besides tent camping. Rough-hewn cabins put you in the middle of nature on the top of the third highest peak in the park. Only reachable by a six-and-a-half-mile hike up supply trails, LeConte rewards adventurers with truly silent nights, total immersion in the beauty of the mountains, and spectacular sunrise views at Myrtle Point. “[It’s] a very beautiful area,” says Edwards. Learn more by visiting www.lecontelodge.com.

Park concessions in both Tennessee and North Carolina offer guided horseback rides on park trails, hayrides and carriage rides. Eleven waterfalls in the park and romantic grottos inspire photos to cherish at home. You can also bike, fish, drive and picnic throughout this lush park. More info is available at www.nps.gov/grsm/index.htm.

Bright Lights

“The addition of Spirit Airlines will definitely attract the Las Vegas traveler that wants to get away for a long weekend,” Edwards says. Non-stop flights from CAK to McCarren International Airport in Las Vegas with Spirit Airlines begin Spring 2017, putting you just hours from a glittering getaway.

Each of the big hotels has its own casino, so you won’t have to go far to soak up the gambling excitement. “There are [also] many sights to be seen beyond the strip or downtown,” says Edwards.

Catch the stylish illusions of Penn & Teller while they amaze you at Rio Casino and Hotel. The people-watching and neon-lit atmosphere make this a great kick-off for your nightlife adventure.

Vegas has a number of surprising and unique museums to visit. The Mob Museum offers three stories of Mafia history, including a chunk of wall from the St. Valentine’s Day Massacre. Titanic: The Artifact Exhibition puts you directly into a personal narrative of one of the ship’s passengers and includes a piece of the real ship, an iceberg replica, and artifacts recovered from the sunken wreck. The Neon Museum illuminates much of the city’s past, including a “boneyard” of historic signs that light up after dark. Cold War buffs will love the National Atomic Testing Museum’s vast array of artifacts and campy Area 51 exhibit with a “roadside attractions” vibe. Take your gearhead companion to Shelby American, Inc. for vintage, restored and custom-built Cobras and Mustangs.

“Las Vegas is a great base camp for the surrounding areas,” Edwards adds. If you’re looking for an antidote to the bright lights, drive to one of the national parks just outside of Vegas for a breath of fresh air: Red Rock and Sloan Canyon National Conservation Areas, Lake Meade and Hoover Dam, or Grand Canyon National Monument.