The Dublin Irish Festival: Three Days of Music, Dance, Culture and Serious Craic

Here's Why This Summer's Must-Attend Event Is Worth the Drive

The best summers are built around experiences you'll never forget. The 39th Dublin Irish Festival is one of them and it’s within driving distance. Less than two hours from Akron, the Festival is returning to Coffman Park in Dublin, Ohio, July 31 through August 2, 2026.

Ranked No. 3 in the 2026 USA TODAY 10Best Readers' Choice Awards for Best Cultural Festival — and holding the No. 1 spot in 2025 — the Dublin Irish Festival earns every bit of its reputation.

Dublin Irish Festival

World-Class Entertainment

Across seven stages, the Festival showcases 60 acts and more than 800 performers. This year's headliners — Gaelic Storm, Altan, The Gardiner Brothers and Scythian — represent some of the best Irish and Celtic music in the world, joined by a deep lineup of national, international and local artists. Eight Irish dance schools take the stage throughout the weekend, and the thunder of pipe and drum bands sets the mood.

Pro Tip: Check the schedule on the Dublin Irish Festival app — your all-in-one guide to stages, vendors, maps and personalized schedules so you never miss a performance.

Dublin Irish Festival

Competition, Culture and More

The Dublin Irish Festival experience goes well beyond music and dance. Kick the weekend off with the Dublin Irish Festival 5K sponsored by IGS Energy on Thursday, July 30, followed by a post-race party and concert. Sign up early, spots will go fast.

The Highland Games and Stones of Strength events, along with sheep herding demonstrations, are Irish athletic traditions worth watching. Darts fans can experience the fun with demonstrations and opportunities to participate in friendly competitions while learning about the game’s Irish roots.

Explore Irish culture through workshops, literary discussions and performances, offering hands-on opportunities to learn about music, history and traditions. The genealogy tent and Celtic Canines are crowd favorites.

With 90+ vendors from across the globe offering handmade jewelry, fine art, clothing, home décor and Celtic garb, there's no shortage of ways to bring a piece of Ireland home.

Dublin Irish Festival

Food, Drink and a Wee Bit of Whiskey

Come hungry. From hearty Irish stews to delectable pastries to Irish cooking demonstrations, the air is filled with the aroma of authentic Celtic cuisine. Irish beer, cider and cocktails are available, and whiskey enthusiasts will find exclusive tasting events featuring a curated selection of premium spirits. Hydration stations are set up throughout the grounds to keep you going all day.

Dublin Irish Festival

Elevate Your Experience

Want to take it up a notch? VIP Club Passes like the Emerald Club and Ultimate Music Experience offer covered premium viewing areas, private restrooms and bars, meals, beverages, parking passes and more. If you're staying the weekend, book a participating Dublin hotel and receive two free Festival tickets for every night you stay — a great way to save a little green.

Tickets are available at dublinirishfestival.org/tickets.

Sláinte — and we'll see you there.