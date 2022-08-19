Akron's Best Musical Tour Guide

× Expand Brad Savage

Brad Savage’s deep appreciation for music sings through his collection of a whopping 15,000-plus records and CDs. The 91.3 the Summit FM program director and afternoon host shares his faves during his popular “Cruisin’ the Decades” Friday 5 p.m. show that plays one song from each decade from 1920 to today and is now globally syndicated. Hear deep cuts like Wynonie Harris’ “Good Rockin’ Tonight,” which has a rock sound despite being from 1948.

“It’s easily 10 years ahead of its time,” says Savage. “My favorite era is ’40s and ’50s … the roots of rock ‘n’ roll and what became the foundation of modern music.”

Since he joined in 2015, the Summit has moved into high-tech studios and expanded its classic and indie rock and alternative sound to be “an even more adventurous musical trip,” Savage says. Plus, Studio C concerts returned this spring and it’s playing more local artists from an expanded Akron, Canton, Athens and Youngstown coverage area. “It’s pretty incredible how many really strong, good artists are coming out of this area,” he says.

Listener engagement has gone up during the pandemic, and Savage says it’s because of the community approach.

“People are listening even more closely than before,” he says. “We were able to be that curator.” KP

thesummit.fm