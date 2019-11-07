Appetizers for Your Starting Lineup

Kick off the game right with these tasty appetizers.

Alligator Bites

Whether the University of Florida is playing or not, go for Tailgators Sports Pub & Grille’s authentic snack ($9.99) made with alligator meat shipped in from Louisiana. They don’t taste like chicken, but they’ll help you feel like part of the Gator Nation. 469 College St., Wadsworth, 330-334-5151, tailgators-wadsworth.com

Baked Garlic Pretzel

Class up pregaming with Craft Beer Bar’s chef-made garlicky soft pretzel ($9). Pair it with Platform Beer Co.’s barrel-aged Nun’s Revenge Belgian Tripel to bring out the subtle cumin of the bacon-infused queso. The accompanying bright dill and chive cream cheese dip cools things down. 1846 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, 234-571-1409, craft-beer-bar.com

Classic Tommy Peppers

Get hyped for the first play by taking a chance on the Irish Exchange’s Hungarian peppers ($8) that range from simply hot to melt-your-face hot, depending on the pepper. Stuffed by hand with pepperoni and provolone and served with house-made marinara, these tasty peppers are worth a gamble. 3824 Tuscarawas St. W, Canton, 330-478-1005, theirish-exchangecanton.com