3 Haunted Spots to Visit

Spitzer House Bed and Breakfast

This German Renaissance-style Medina house built in 1890 is a cozy bed-and-breakfast, but ghostly occurrences like unexplained music, flickering lights and cold spots have been reported, according to “Haunted Medina County, Ohio” by Brandon Massullo. People have heard disembodied laughter assumed to be from the spirit of a young servant girl, and some have even seen an apparition of her. It has also been reported that an apparition of Brig. Gen. Ceilan Milo Spitzer, who built the home, has nudged guests. Spend the night to witness it yourself. 504 W. Liberty St., Medina, spitzer.house

Victorian House Museum

Inside this 28-room 1901 Queen Anne-style Millersburg museum, visitors have heard ghostly voices and footsteps and seen apparitions of children and adults. One visitor snapped a photo of an apparition of a young girl sitting in a hallway, and a volunteer reported the candlesticks on the mantel being rearranged, according to paranormal chairman Harry Wilson. Investigate during Paranormal Night at the Museum Oct. 14 and the Victorian House ghost walk Oct. 28. 484 Wooster Road, Millersburg, holmeshistory.com

Zoar Historic Village

Visitors have reported seeing historic residents in buildings, according to historic sites director Tammi Shrum. During ghost tours of haunted spots like the Magazine and Zoar Hotel, hear firsthand ghostly encounters and ghost stories passed down from the Society of Separatists, which founded Zoar in 1817. Experience ghost tours Oct. 13, 14, 20, 21, 27 and 28.

historiczoarvillage.com