Alpine Stay

× 1 of 3 Expand photo provided by Guggisberg Swiss Inn × 2 of 3 Expand photo provided by Guggisberg Swiss Inn × 3 of 3 Expand photo provided by Guggisberg Swiss Inn Prev Next

Horses meander a 5-plus-acre property dotted with gazebos as swans and ducks glide through a picturesque pond. At Guggisberg Swiss Inn, located in Amish Country’s Millersburg, there’s an idyllic, pastoral spirit in the air.

Julia Guggisberg owns the 23-room inn along with her husband, Eric — whose family hails from Bern, Switzerland. Its comfortably rustic decor spotlights a cuckoo clock, bears and other Swiss design elements.

“In Switzerland, they have a flag for every county,” she says of Bern. “Their symbol for that county is the bear.”

The sprawling building is tucked away from the main road, creating a sense of tranquil isolation — perfect for quiet getaways or intimate, small weddings of under 100 people. It’s precisely what the owners wanted to cultivate when they opened their doors in 1993. Both locals, Eric — a member of the well-known Guggisberg family, which creates Amish Country’s baby Swiss cheese — and Julia aimed to capture a sense of peace.

“We enjoy meeting new people and making them happy,” Julia says. “They’re coming to Amish Country, so our goal has always been to make it a comfortable stay.”

Experience local live entertainment on Fridays and Saturdays, including musician Songbird Ohio and singer-songwriter Barefoot McCoy. Feast on a from-scratch breakfast featuring biscuits, gravy and cheesy potato casserole, made each morning by Julia. Afterward, take in your calming surroundings.

“We’ve tried really hard to make it a very relaxing atmosphere,” Julia says. “We have a lot of outside furniture so that people can enjoy it.”

Besides lodging, the grounds also feature riding stables and Doughty Glen Winery. Opened in 2013, the winery’s tasting counter is in the inn’s lobby. It boasts nine varieties, made on-site by the Guggisbergs’ daughter, Brittania — including popular offerings such as pink Catawba and concord.

The Amish Country Riding Stables, opened in 1998, are home to around 20 foundation quarter horses, most born there.

“We’re known for the horses roaming the grounds,” Julia says. “We have a field in the back where people can go up to the fence line and pet them, and sometimes they just decide they want to go down and say Hi to the people.”

The horses can be ridden, weather permitting and by reservation, from May to October. Guests ages 8 to 70 can journey down trails on guided horseback rides. Those who do are afforded glimpses of Doughty Valley, open fields, woods and vineyards.

“They’re incredibly majestic, and yet they serve man,” Eric says. “Their large presence just calms people.”

From its serenity to its easily accessible attractions, a weekend spent at Guggisberg Swiss Inn is rejuvenating.

“They’re coming in for rest and relaxation more than anything,” Julia says of her guests. “It’s very restful here.”

5025 state Route 557, Millersburg,

330-893-3600, guggisbergswissinn.com