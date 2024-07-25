Art Form: Lauren Brabson & Jim Gill

× 1 of 4 Expand photo by Ellen Stair × 2 of 4 Expand photo by Ellen Stair × 3 of 4 Expand photo by Ellen Stair × 4 of 4 Expand photo by Ellen Stair Prev Next

Growing up in Barberton, Lauren Brabson always knew she wanted to be a singer-songwriter. “I asked my parents for a guitar, but my mom said, I’d never stick with it,” she recalls. “Years later here I am — stuck with it.” Still living in Barberton, Brabson most recently released an EP, “Gypsy,” on which her emotionally charged ethereal vocals shine.

Jim Ballard: Tell me how your music career started.

Lauren Brabson: I’d been toying with writing songs for a while, but in college, our English class had an assignment to find a song we liked, bring it in and analyze the structure, meaning and such. I’d just written a song I liked, so thought I’d try presenting it to the class. I got an A, which made me think there might be something there. Because of that, I got asked to perform in the student union dining hall and around campus.

JB: You have a sort of country-leaning folk sound. Who influences you?

LB: My tops were always Loretta Lynn and John Prine, both of whom are seminal to my songwriting … simple and still outside the box. People say I remind them of a young Cher or a bit like Sheryl Crow. I know I’m touched by Kacey Musgraves, especially in the way she sings softly and focuses on the lyrics.

JB: Tell me about a gig you can’t forget.

LB: I was playing a benefit once, and the sponsors came over to tell me that their 10-year-old daughter was a big fan. After the show, I got to meet her, and she was as thrilled. … I love the idea that my music can touch people in that way.

JB: You play a lot of area venues. What stands out?

LB: I especially love the Rialto [Theatre], both as a place to perform and to record. Nate Vaill has helped me develop so much as an artist and a musician. I love the whole artist/musician community in and around Akron. There are so many writers, musicians … who are always ready to support one another.

JB: You have a couple of EPs out. Do you have something in the works?

LB: Yes, an EP. If all goes well, it’ll be out this October. Right now, it’s my baby. ... Don’t tell my dog.

Those who frequent Northeast Ohio vineyards and concert venues have likely caught a Jim Gill performance. From grade school appearances on Cleveland’s “The Gene Carroll Show” to tours through the eastern states, the Parma Heights native is back to where it all began. Now, residing in Westfield Center, the singer-songwriter is approaching his 3,500th show for his fans — affectionately known as “GillBillies.”

Jim Ballard: What got you writing and creating music?

Jim Gill: I loved Greg Brown, Tracy Chapman and especially John Gorka for their minimalist approach. There was a place in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania, where Gorka hosted an open mic, so I wrangled my way into there. … I ended up as his supporting act when he came to Cleveland.

JB: How did you transition from learning and playing songs to writing your own?

JG: I’d made a little amateur cassette tape of several of my songs that I didn’t let anyone hear. Not even my wife. But I got up the courage to hand them to a musician friend of mine, Ted Haughawout. … He was instrumental in helping me shape them up, even recruited players to be my band, then joined the band himself. We got a regular thing at Kelleys Island for about three seasons, which was how I cut my teeth.

JB: You seem very comfortable onstage.

JG: I am now, but I wasn’t early on. On my very first gig, my hands were so nervous that I dropped my pick inside the guitar. It was the only one I had, so I had to hold the guitar over my head and shake it until the pick fell out and hit me in the face. It’s gotten better since then.

JB: I know you play all over the region, but in The 330, where are your favorites?

JG: I just love Filia [Cellars] winery in Wadsworth. … I’ve been playing the last Wednesday of every month at the Winery at Wolf Creek in Norton for over 20 years. It’s known these days as “GillBilly Central.”

JB: Drop a few song titles that your fans recognize.

JG: I’ve always gotten a lot of responses from “Fade To Black.” And one of my favorites is “Cat’s Cradle,” which I’d written for my kids while on vacation. I love playing that song, especially when my sideman, Mojo Beasley, plays harmonica to it. It transports me.

Jim Gill and Lauren Brabson perform, in addition to Jim Ballard, at Ballard’s monthly First Thursday songwriter series at the Rialto Theatre in Akron Aug. 1. Learn more at jimballardmusic.net.