ART FORM: Ryan Humbert & Don Dixon

Ryan Humbert

Ryan Humbert finds the role of frontman and songwriter for Americana honky tonk band the Shootouts to be a natural fit.

“I was always interested in music, especially country music, through my grandparents and family. But hearing Lucinda Williams’ album, ‘Car Wheels on a Gravel Road,’ really brought it together for me,” says the Northeast Ohio-based singer, songwriter, producer and host of the Americana Roundup, which broadcasts from 9 to 11 a.m. on Sundays on 91.3 The Summit FM.

Since forming the Shootouts with guitarist Brian Poston in 2015, the band, which also includes members Emily Bates, Kevin McManus and Mark Butto, has journeyed all the way to the renowned stage of the Grand Ole Opry — five times and counting.

Jim Ballard: There’s almost always an aha moment, like you hearing Lucinda Williams. Where did that lead you?

Ryan Humbert: I’m a big fan of the music of Dwight Yoakam, George Strait, Steve Earle and Buddy Miller. [Miller] appeared on our most recent album, Stampede.

JB: Your influences don’t include what I’d call “rubber stamp country.”

RH: I really love the artists who focus on the song, the craft and uniqueness. All of that content and character that ended up gathering under the umbrella of Americana. … I went with it.

JB: Your songwriting reflects that.

RH: To me, it’s all about inspiration and authenticity. I’ve heard from fans: I’m not crazy about country music, but I love you guys. … If we cause folks to open the door, explore and change perceptions, that’s great. We love hearing feedback from fans.

JB: The Grand Ole Opry! Tell me about that.

RH: It never gets old. [July 6 was our] fifth appearance there in the last year and a half. Our first time there, in February 2023, was the best night of our lives.

JB: You still live in The 330. What are your favorite venues?

RH: My very favorite is the Akron Civic Theatre. I’m a big fan of the old-school theaters … Cleveland’s Playhouse Square, the Canton Palace [Theatre], Goodyear Theater and the Kent Stage. I love the old halls — they’re beautiful, sound great and have an Old World charm. … So much talent is concentrated here.

JB: What do you have coming up?

RH: I’m presently in preproduction

with Tracey Thomas on her new album, which we’ll be tracking this summer. I work with the Summit FM and am in planning stages for some 2025 events with them. The Shootouts’ fourth album is in the works and will be out in early 2025 with a few special guests, including Rodney Crowell, Sam Bush and Mickey Raphael.

Ryan Humbert and Don Dixon perform, in addition to Jim Ballard, at Ballard’s monthly First Thursday songwriter series at the Rialto Theatre in Akron Sept. 5. Learn more at jimballardmusic.net.

Jim Ballard is an Akron-based singer-songwriter, who along with his band, the Strangs, performs often in The 330.

Don Dixon

Born in a small mill town in South Carolina, Don Dixon has been a professional musician and writer since his teens.

“I have an old recording from when I was 5 years old of me singing, ‘Tutti Frutti,’ so I guess it was preordained that I ended up doing what I do,” he says.

Now also a renowned producer, the rock artist has worked with many acclaimed bands and singers including R.E.M., the Smithereens, Kim Carnes, the Red Clay Ramblers and Gin Blossoms. Several artists have recorded songs he wrote or co-wrote, including Joe Cocker, Counting Crows and Hootie & the Blowfish. Having played 48 states, England, Scandinavia, Belgium, Holland and Australia, Dixon now lives in Canton. His latest release is 2023’s “Gunny Sack.”

Jim Ballard: Your early years were spent playing in successful bands.

Don Dixon: By the time I was in eighth grade, I was a professional musician winning statewide battles of the bands, playing beauty pageants — [I] even got to know two Miss Americas! All through high school, I made more money than the lowest paid workers in the mills surrounding us, so I’ve been fortunate.

JB: You now live in Canton. How did that come about?

DD: I had been associated as an artist and producer with a few labels, including A&M [Records]. They’d asked me to produce a new artist, Marti Jones. … She and I eventually got together and have been married since the late ’80s. She’s from this area, so it ended up being natural that I’d relocate here.

JB: What are some of your favorite venues in The 330?

DD: I love the Rialto [Theatre], so I’m looking forward to our September First Thursday there. I also dig the G.A.R. Hall in Peninsula. … I love this area, not only for the rich music culture here but because it happens to be centrally located to places I appear often, such as Chicago, New York, Detroit, Boston, Pittsburgh and Nashville.

JB: What’s up next for you?

DD: I just wrapped an album by a wonderful Texas songwriter, Todd Hearon. … Also, a new album by Peter Holsapple, who toured with R.E.M. and Hootie & the Blowfish. I’ve been, for many years, a member of the Ohio City Singers, a seasonal Christmas band. We’re starting to gear up for that and will be performing several dates in Northeast Ohio during the holidays.