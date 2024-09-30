× 1 of 3 Expand Tom Apathy Photography × 2 of 3 Expand photo by Tom Apathy × 3 of 3 Expand Tom Apathy Photography Prev Next

Bob Frank

Playing to audiences across the U.S. and Canada — first in the Hotfoot Quartet and then, for many years, in Blue Lunch — Bob Frank embodies the blues. The Shaker Heights resident was inducted into the Cleveland Blues Society’s Blues Hall of Fame in 2023, alongside Glenn Schwartz, Jimmy Ley and Robert Lockwood Jr.

Besides providing his guitar skills to Long Time Gone, The 330’s Crosby, Stills, Nash & Young tribute band, he’s also embarked on a solo career, carrying on his love of blues.

Jim Ballard: How did you come to embrace the blues?

Bob Frank: When I was a teenager, I was listening to what my friends were listening to … the [Rolling] Stones, Yardbirds and, of course, the Beatles. When I turned 14, my present was a tabletop radio. WRUW radio [Case Western Reserve University] had just recently started up, and they had a blues show at night. When I dialed it in, it was an epiphany. I’d never heard anything like it. It sounded like a portal into another world. … The next day, I hopped on the Rapid Transit to downtown [Cleveland], walked up to Prospect Music and bought my first harmonica — for $2.50!

JB: Was it blues from then on?

BF: Pretty much. I started listening, collecting, even haunting the library to find out all I could about it. Then, both in high school and college, I had blues bands and always did well with them. We played all over, especially New England and Canada, appearing at a ton of blues and bluegrass music festivals.

JB: What are your favorite venues in The 330?

BF: With Blue Lunch, we dug playing the Lock 4 stage in downtown Akron. Pretty cool that they gave space for blues, gospel and jazz artists. And with that big mural as a background, it’s always a great gig in the summer. I also love playing the Rialto [Theatre], where I’ve appeared with Long Time Gone and as a solo artist. I also put on a regular series at the Jenks in Cuyahoga Falls titled “Professor Bob Frank’s Blues Symposium.” As a musician, I love our area because there’s a sort of family of players. … My main wish is that younger players will carry on. When I was young, I used to haunt artists such as Robert Lockwood, Glenn Schwartz and Mr. Stress — to the point that I made them crazy — just so I could pick up everything I could from them.

JB: Hopefully some inquisitive young musicians will do the same with you.

BF: That’s the idea!

Jack Kidney

As a member of the legendary 15 60 75 the Numbers Band, Jack Kidney has made the rounds both musically and geographically. Growing up in Cuyahoga Falls and Kent, Kidney has performed vocally and instrumentally (on guitar, harmonica, saxophone, keyboard and percussion) at venues in numerous cities around the U.S., Europe and the United Kingdom — including London’s Southbank Centre.

Presently residing in Green, Kidney is still taking stages — not only with 15 60 75, alongside his brother, Bob, but often with Rachel Brown, Tracey Thomas, Grady Miller and Jim Ballard & the Strangs.

Jim Ballard: Tell me what got you started.

Jack Kidney: The Beatles.

JB: Not you too!

JK: Music was always in my family. My mother played, all my aunts and uncles on her side played, and my brothers were starting to play some guitar. When the Beatles hit, I wanted to be a drummer, so I started in my first band, Enslaved Tomb, playing drums. Then I got in a bluesy band called BlueTrane, where I moved to playing harmonica. Around that time, I got my tonsils out and after I recovered and returned to rehearsal, they’d changed all their material. … I left, [and] the guitar player came with me. We then formed a band, King of Hearts. My brother formed 15 60 75. In 1973, King of Hearts became a part of 15 60 75.

JB: Tell me a bit about your studio and road history.

JK: When my brother and I were in LA, I met Frank Black of the Pixies. He asked me to play sax on some studio tracks, which I did. From there, he invited me to studio sessions in Nashville, where I found myself playing alongside Buddy Miller, Spooner Oldham and Steve Cropper. The studio was owned by Jack Clement, who was pals with Johnny Cash and Sam Phillips.

JB: How did that go?

JK: Very well. After the sessions, I asked Frank why he had included me with such heavy hitters. He said, Well, they’re all so slick and perfect. I wanted something in there that would stir it up … and that’s you. Story of my life.

JB: One thing leads to another.

JK: From those sessions, I ended up doing several gigs with Black in Cleveland, Pittsburgh and in New York on Conan O’Brien’s show.

JB: Where are your area haunts?

JK: I like my Musica and Blu Jazz. I love playing at Jilly’s [Music Room] with the band. I also seldom miss First Thursdays at the Rialto [Theatre], so I’m excited to be a songwriter guest in October.

Jack Kidney and Bob Frank perform, in addition to Jim Ballard, at Ballard’s monthly First Thursday songwriter series at the Rialto Theatre Oct. 3. Learn more at jimballardmusic.net.