Best of the City 2024: Readers' Picks

Best Thing to Happen to Akron (Last 12 Months)

New Akron Mayor Shammas Malik

Jobs 

LeBron James’ Home Court opening

Best Natural Wonder 

Brandywine Falls

Cuyahoga Valley National Park

F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm 

Best Reason to Wait in Line 

Luigi’s Restaurant 

Blossom Music Center 

Diamond Deli 

Best Corn Maze

Szalay’s Farm & Market

Ramseyer Farms

Kingsway Pumpkin Farm 

Best Charity Event 

Stewart’s Caring Place’s Butterfly Gala

Humane Society of Summit County’s Pawsibility Ball

Akron Children’s Holiday Tree Festival

Best Way to Improve The 330

Fixing roads

Better safety

More jobs 

Best Museum

Akron Art Museum

Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens

Maps Air Museum 

Best Art Gallery

Don Drumm Studios & Gallery

Summit Artspace

Akrona Galleries 

Best Artist

Don Drumm 

Ron White

Micah Kraus 

Best Jazz Musician

Justin Tibbs 

Theron Brown

Sausalito 

Best Band

The Buck Naked Band

15 60 75 The Numbers Band 

Acid Cats

Best Free Event 

PorchRokr Music and Art Festival 

Lock 3, Rock the Lock 

Akron Art Museum, Downtown@Dusk

Best Live Music Venue

Blossom Music Center 

Jilly’s Music Room

Musica 

Best Live Theater Company

Weathervane Playhouse 

Porthouse Theatre 

Magical Theatre Company 

Best Public Golf Course

Raccoon Hill Golf Club 

Fox Den Golf Course 

Good Park Golf Course 

Best Radio Show Host 

Joyce Johnson, WKSU 89.7

Brad Savage, 91.3 The Summit 

John “Couch Burner” Denning, WNIR 100 

Best Trail

Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail

Sand Run Metro Park, Nuthatch Trail 

Gorge Metro Park, Gorge Trail

Best Bike Shop

Eddy’s Bike Shop

Marty’s Bike Shop

Ernie’s Bicycle Shops

Best Car Dealership

Serra Auto Park

The VanDevere Bunch

Ron Marhofer Auto Family

Best Clothing Store

Village Discount Outlet

Northside Cellar

Allie M. Designs Boutique / Jean + Lou

Best New Independent Store (Last 12 Months)

H. Everson Designs

Art x Love

Falls Outdoor Company 

Best Independent Bookstore

The Learned Owl Book Shop

Logos Bookstore 

Snowball Bookshop 

Best Dance Studio

All About Dance by Kristen

Martell School of Dance

Meneer School of Dance 

Best Dentist

Dr. Robert Brandhorst, CreekSide Family Dentistry

Dr. Jennifer J. Jerome, Gentle Dental

Dr. Winnie Wong, Barsan, Stefan and Wong Family Dental

Best Eye Care 

Davis Eye Center

Landes Eye Associates

Adolph Optical

Best Florist

Silver Lake Florist

Woodland Acre Flowers

The Greenhouse 

Best Homebuilder

Wagler Custom Homes

Schumacher Homes of Cleveland-Akron, OH

Shultz Design & Construction

Best Landscaping 

Lewis Landscaping 

C.S. Triola Landscaping Co.

Ground Pro

Best Interior Designer

Holly Everson, H. Everson Designs 

Dean Gerbasi, Pine Tree Barn

Karen Starr, Hazel Tree Design Studio

Best Jeweler

Taylor Made Jewelry

Stow Jewelers 

Jewelry Art 

Best Pet Day Care

Camp Bow Wow

Pay It Forward For Pets 

All Creatures Veterinary Clinic & Lodge 

Best Pet Groomer

Wizard of Paws

Doggie GoGo Kitty GaGa

Wiggle Butt Inn

Best Salon/Spa

Gavin Scott Salon and Spa

Good Co. Salon & Spa

Scott Talbot SalonSpa

Best Tattoo Shop

Red Rabbit Studio

Broken Arrow Tattoo Co. 

Assassin Tattoo Studio

Best Vintage Shop

The Bomb Shelter

Copley Circle Antiques

The Hidden Pearl 

Best Wealth Manager

Stephen C. Burt, Morgan Stanley 

Douglas E. Wells, Wells Trecaso Financial Group

Michael Sidoti, Hornor, Townsend & Kent

Best Retirement Living

Laurel Lake 

Danbury Senior Living 

Hudson Grande Senior Living 

Best Wedding Reception Venue

The Winery at Wolf Creek 

Gervasi Vineyard

Akron Art Museum

Best Yoga Studio

Akron’s Blue Hen Yoga

Yoga Bliss

Yoga Squared

Best Patio Dining

Pancho’s Southwestern Grille

Spicy Sombreros 

Gervasi Vineyard

Best Drive-in Restaurant

Swensons Drive-In

Skyway Drive-In Restaurant

B&K Rootbeer

Best Asian Takeout 

Live Mon Thai-Malay 

A-Wok Restaurant 

Bill Hwang Restaurant 

Best Food Truck

D&M Grille

Swensons Drive-In

Zydeco Bistro

Best Taco

La Loma

Spicy Sombreros 

El Fogon Mexican Grill

Best Pizza

Luca’s New York Style Pizza

Luigi’s Restaurant 

DeCheco’s Pizzeria 

Best Barbecue 

Old Carolina Barbecue Co.

Big Eu’es BBQ

Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ 

Best Cocktail Bar 

Pub Bricco

Jilly’s Music Room

Cashmere Cricket

Best Breakfast

Tip Top Restaurant & Catering

Akron Family Restaurant 

The Eye Opener

Best Burger

D&M Grille 

Skyway Drive-In Restaurant / Swensons Drive-In

Magic City’s Remarkable Diner

Best Sushi

Kasai Japanese Restaurant 

Sakura Sushi

Cilantro Thai & Sushi Restaurant 

Best Asian Restaurant 

Live Mon Thai-Malay 

Lemongrass Grill 

Ki Asian Cuisine 

Best Brewery

MadCap Brew Co.

Missing Falls Brewery

Thirsty Dog Brewing Co. 

Best Craft Beer Selection

MadCap Brew Co.

The Lockview  

Brighten Brewing Co. 

Best Deli

Diamond Deli

Eddy’s Deli & Restaurant 

Primo’s Deli

Best Diner

Fred’s Diner

Isaly’s II

Akron Family Restaurant 

Best Seafood Restaurant

Chowder House Cafe 

Kingfish

Boiling House 

Best Bakery

The West Side Bakery

Tiffany’s Bakery

Sweet Mary’s Bakery

Best Chocolatier 

Malley’s Chocolates

Hartville Chocolate Factory

Anastasiades Exclusive Chocolates

Best Ice Cream

Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream 

Pav’s Creamery

Skoops’ 

Best Independent Coffeehouse

Double Shot Coffee Drive Thru

Angel Falls Coffee Co.

Artisan Coffee

Best Italian Restaurant 

Dontino’s Fine Italian Cuisine

Luigi’s Restaurant 

Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s 

Best Winery

Sarah’s Vineyard

Gervasi Vineyard

The Winery at Wolf Creek

Best Vegetarian Menu

Mustard Seed Market & Cafe 

Aladdin’s Eatery

Veg+