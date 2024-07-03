Best of the City 2024: Readers' Picks

photo by Talia Hodge
Best Thing to Happen to Akron (Last 12 Months)
New Akron Mayor Shammas Malik
Jobs
LeBron James’ Home Court opening
Best Natural Wonder
Brandywine Falls
Cuyahoga Valley National Park
F.A. Seiberling Nature Realm
Best Reason to Wait in Line
Luigi’s Restaurant
Blossom Music Center
Diamond Deli
Best Corn Maze
Szalay’s Farm & Market
Ramseyer Farms
Kingsway Pumpkin Farm
Best Charity Event
Stewart’s Caring Place’s Butterfly Gala
Humane Society of Summit County’s Pawsibility Ball
Akron Children’s Holiday Tree Festival
Best Way to Improve The 330
Fixing roads
Better safety
More jobs
Best Museum
Akron Art Museum
Stan Hywet Hall & Gardens
Maps Air Museum
Best Art Gallery
Don Drumm Studios & Gallery
Summit Artspace
Akrona Galleries
Best Artist
Don Drumm
Ron White
Micah Kraus
Best Jazz Musician
Justin Tibbs
Theron Brown
Sausalito
Best Band
The Buck Naked Band
15 60 75 The Numbers Band
Acid Cats
Best Free Event
PorchRokr Music and Art Festival
Lock 3, Rock the Lock
Akron Art Museum, Downtown@Dusk
Best Live Music Venue
Blossom Music Center
Jilly’s Music Room
Musica
Best Live Theater Company
Weathervane Playhouse
Porthouse Theatre
Magical Theatre Company
Best Public Golf Course
Raccoon Hill Golf Club
Fox Den Golf Course
Good Park Golf Course
Best Radio Show Host
Joyce Johnson, WKSU 89.7
Brad Savage, 91.3 The Summit
John “Couch Burner” Denning, WNIR 100
Best Trail
Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail
Sand Run Metro Park, Nuthatch Trail
Gorge Metro Park, Gorge Trail
Best Bike Shop
Eddy’s Bike Shop
Marty’s Bike Shop
Ernie’s Bicycle Shops
Best Car Dealership
Serra Auto Park
The VanDevere Bunch
Ron Marhofer Auto Family
Best Clothing Store
Village Discount Outlet
Northside Cellar
Allie M. Designs Boutique / Jean + Lou
Best New Independent Store (Last 12 Months)
H. Everson Designs
Art x Love
Falls Outdoor Company
Best Independent Bookstore
The Learned Owl Book Shop
Logos Bookstore
Snowball Bookshop
Best Dance Studio
All About Dance by Kristen
Martell School of Dance
Meneer School of Dance
Best Dentist
Dr. Robert Brandhorst, CreekSide Family Dentistry
Dr. Jennifer J. Jerome, Gentle Dental
Dr. Winnie Wong, Barsan, Stefan and Wong Family Dental
Best Eye Care
Davis Eye Center
Landes Eye Associates
Adolph Optical
Best Florist
Silver Lake Florist
Woodland Acre Flowers
The Greenhouse
Best Homebuilder
Wagler Custom Homes
Schumacher Homes of Cleveland-Akron, OH
Shultz Design & Construction
Best Landscaping
Lewis Landscaping
C.S. Triola Landscaping Co.
Ground Pro
Best Interior Designer
Holly Everson, H. Everson Designs
Dean Gerbasi, Pine Tree Barn
Karen Starr, Hazel Tree Design Studio
Best Jeweler
Taylor Made Jewelry
Stow Jewelers
Jewelry Art
Best Pet Day Care
Camp Bow Wow
Pay It Forward For Pets
All Creatures Veterinary Clinic & Lodge
Best Pet Groomer
Wizard of Paws
Doggie GoGo Kitty GaGa
Wiggle Butt Inn
Best Salon/Spa
Gavin Scott Salon and Spa
Good Co. Salon & Spa
Scott Talbot SalonSpa
Best Tattoo Shop
Red Rabbit Studio
Broken Arrow Tattoo Co.
Assassin Tattoo Studio
Best Vintage Shop
The Bomb Shelter
Copley Circle Antiques
The Hidden Pearl
Best Wealth Manager
Stephen C. Burt, Morgan Stanley
Douglas E. Wells, Wells Trecaso Financial Group
Michael Sidoti, Hornor, Townsend & Kent
Best Retirement Living
Laurel Lake
Danbury Senior Living
Hudson Grande Senior Living
Best Wedding Reception Venue
The Winery at Wolf Creek
Gervasi Vineyard
Akron Art Museum
Best Yoga Studio
Akron’s Blue Hen Yoga
Yoga Bliss
Yoga Squared
Best Patio Dining
Pancho’s Southwestern Grille
Spicy Sombreros
Gervasi Vineyard
Best Drive-in Restaurant
Swensons Drive-In
Skyway Drive-In Restaurant
B&K Rootbeer
Best Asian Takeout
Live Mon Thai-Malay
A-Wok Restaurant
Bill Hwang Restaurant
Best Food Truck
D&M Grille
Swensons Drive-In
Zydeco Bistro
Best Taco
La Loma
Spicy Sombreros
El Fogon Mexican Grill
Best Pizza
Luca’s New York Style Pizza
Luigi’s Restaurant
DeCheco’s Pizzeria
Best Barbecue
Old Carolina Barbecue Co.
Big Eu’es BBQ
Jimmy’s Backyard BBQ
Best Cocktail Bar
Pub Bricco
Jilly’s Music Room
Cashmere Cricket
Best Breakfast
Tip Top Restaurant & Catering
Akron Family Restaurant
The Eye Opener
Best Burger
D&M Grille
Skyway Drive-In Restaurant / Swensons Drive-In
Magic City’s Remarkable Diner
Best Sushi
Kasai Japanese Restaurant
Sakura Sushi
Cilantro Thai & Sushi Restaurant
Best Asian Restaurant
Live Mon Thai-Malay
Lemongrass Grill
Ki Asian Cuisine
Best Brewery
MadCap Brew Co.
Missing Falls Brewery
Thirsty Dog Brewing Co.
Best Craft Beer Selection
MadCap Brew Co.
The Lockview
Brighten Brewing Co.
Best Deli
Diamond Deli
Eddy’s Deli & Restaurant
Primo’s Deli
Best Diner
Fred’s Diner
Isaly’s II
Akron Family Restaurant
Best Seafood Restaurant
Chowder House Cafe
Kingfish
Boiling House
Best Bakery
The West Side Bakery
Tiffany’s Bakery
Sweet Mary’s Bakery
Best Chocolatier
Malley’s Chocolates
Hartville Chocolate Factory
Anastasiades Exclusive Chocolates
Best Ice Cream
Handel’s Homemade Ice Cream
Pav’s Creamery
Skoops’
Best Independent Coffeehouse
Double Shot Coffee Drive Thru
Angel Falls Coffee Co.
Artisan Coffee
Best Italian Restaurant
Dontino’s Fine Italian Cuisine
Luigi’s Restaurant
Papa Joe’s Iacomini’s
Best Winery
Sarah’s Vineyard
Gervasi Vineyard
The Winery at Wolf Creek
Best Vegetarian Menu
Mustard Seed Market & Cafe
Aladdin’s Eatery
Veg+