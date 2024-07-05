Best Swiftie Serenade

× 1 of 5 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 2 of 5 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 3 of 5 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 4 of 5 Expand photo by Talia Hodge × 5 of 5 Expand photo by Talia Hodge Prev Next

Onstage, a young blond in a sparkly dress sings about shaking off haters and slamming screen doors. Fans hand her friendship bracelets. No, she’s not Taylor Swift — but for many fans, she’s the next best thing.

This performer is one of the Miss Americanas, a Taylor Swift tribute band launched by Castle on a Cloud Entertainment in 2023. The group’s shows, geared toward connecting with younger audiences, feature a duo or trio of blonds performing Swift’s family-friendly hits.

“The songs resonate so much with us and so much with the audience,” says Makayla McIntosh, a performer and the founder of Castle on a Cloud.

Rotating performers, including McIntosh, Cara DeChurch, Angela Cole and Lauren Jones, capture myriad facets of Swift.

“She had her country era, and then she had her pop era … now she’s in this fun indie, folksy place,” McIntosh says. “There’s so much that she’s singing with double or triple layers. ... We can’t do that with just one person.”

Swifties can expect choreography, mashups, glam outfits and rarely played renditions at shows like Eastwood Field in Niles Aug. 9.

“There was one … big Swiftie fan. She tried every city, could not get tickets,” McIntosh says. “She came up after. She was bawling. She was like, I can’t tell you how much this means to me.”

330-826-1866, castleonacloudentertainment.com