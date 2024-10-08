Creative Spirits

At a New York City bar in the 1950s, Akronite Joe Ferriot created a miniature watercolor painting with a twist — instead of water, he dipped his paintbrush into a martini. He dubbed these alcohol-based works “whiskey paintings,” an art form solidified with the 1962 creation of the Whiskey Painters of America organization. Immerse yourself in pocket-size paintings at the 43rd annual “Whiskey Painters of America Exhibition & Art Sale,” showing at the Cuyahoga Valley Art Center from Sept. 10 to Oct. 24. Take in paintings 4 by 5 inches or smaller — including a wilderness scene by Richfield painter Catherine Welner titled “By The Stream.” Many of the group’s members still use original palettes, and, often, scaled-down brushes. Stop by during the artist reception Oct. 11 for the chance to see a whiskey painting demonstration for yourself. 2131 Front St., Cuyahoga Falls, 330-928-8092, cvart.org