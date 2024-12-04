Experience "Home Alone" with Macaulay Culkin at Akron Civic Theatre

For many, watching “Home Alone” is a sign that Christmas has arrived. From star Macaulay Culkin’s iconic scream, as he slaps aftershave on his cheeks, to Joe Pesci and Daniel Stern as the Wet Bandits — nailed by a blowtorch and an iron — the comedic, heartwarming film is unforgettable. Relive it with a screening of “Home Alone” Dec. 10 at the Akron Civic Theatre. After the movie, Culkin shares behind-the-scenes stories during a moderated interview and audience Q&A. Upgrade to a VIP ticket for a once-in-a-lifetime photo with the actor. 182 S. Main St., Akron, akroncivic.com