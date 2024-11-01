Frosty Trip

Kids dream about traveling to the North Pole. With Cuyahoga Valley Scenic Railroad’s North Pole Adventure, running from Nov. 8 to Dec. 21, they can experience it in real life. Riders can dress in pajamas, drink hot chocolate, nosh on cookies and send a letter to Santa through the North Pole Postmaster as the North Pole, Christmas Tree Forest and Candy Cane Farm appear in the train’s windows. Rumor has it that Santa may appear on board — and bring a special gift for each child! 7900 Old Rockside Road, Independence, 330-439-5708, cvsr.org