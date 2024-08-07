Legendary Performance

Hear EGOT-winner and Springfield, Ohio, native John Legend Aug. 8 at Blossom Music Center. Enjoy Legend’s award-winning vocals — with all the splendor of the Cleveland Orchestra as his band. Listen to renditions of his most famous songs, including “Ordinary People,” “All of Me” and “Tonight” — as well as tracks from his most recent album, Legend, such as “Wonder Woman” and “Nervous.” In addition to a piano and vocal performance, the star shares stories from his life and career during this intimate evening with a true legend. 1145 W. Steels Corners Road, Cuyahoga Falls, clevelandorchestra.com// DP