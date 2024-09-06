× 1 of 6 Expand × 2 of 6 Expand JWCOOPER × 3 of 6 Expand × 4 of 6 Expand × 5 of 6 Expand × 6 of 6 Expand Prev Next

15 60 75 The Numbers Band

A legendary part of Northeast Ohio’s musical landscape, 15 60 75 The Numbers Band has been performing regularly since its inception — more than 50 years ago in the Kent area. Founded by guitarist and vocalist Bob Kidney (original members also include his brother, Jack Kidney, and Terry Hynde, brother of Chrissie of the Pretenders), the band’s style is exploratory and carefree. Distinctive influences for the experimental group include French poetry. Its music is emblematic of what became known as the “Akron Sound” — a blend of new wave and rock emanating from the Rubber City in the ’70s. The Numbers Band’s latest release, 2020’s “Endure: Outliers on Water Street,” continues that sound. One of the band’s best-known tracks, “Animal Speaks,” represents its essence: Featuring lyrics such as Know what I am. Alone, afraid and living fast as I can, it’s a heady blend of spoken-word musings and sharp instrumentals.

See Them: Kent Rocks Music Fest, Venice Cafe, Kent, Sept. 13; G.A.R. Hall, Peninsula, Oct. 12; Jilly’s Music Room, Akron, Nov. 30;

numbersband.com

Josee McGee

Singer-songwriter Josee McGee’s voice is clear and vulnerable — pushing to the forefront of her layered compositions. Like looking at life through a thin piece of lace, her work feels both grounded and dreamy. Raised in a musical environment (her step-grandfather was a musical director, composer and band leader), the Canton native musician has performed at venues such as Crafted Artisan Meadery in Mogadore, Downtown Heck’s in Massillon and Old 97 Cafe in Akron. She has released two full albums, 2021’s “Tree Rings” and 2024’s “Weeper” — a clean, mirrorlike collection. With introspective lyrics and a folksy, organic sound, the opening track, “All Fine,” plunges fans into a world of contemplation: How do I pick up everything and move to a place where I don’t know anything to get some space from the only place I’ve ever been?

See Her: Kent Rocks Music Fest,

The Battleground, Kent, Sept. 13,

joseemcgeemusic.com

Justin Tibbs

A graduate of Firestone High School, Justin Tibbs is electric on the saxophone. Whether performing with his groups, JT’s Electrik Blackout and JT’s Spark Trio, or with numerous other local artists and ensembles — including Acid Cats, Free Black!, Angie Haze, Ryan Humbert, the Speedbumps and members of the Akron Symphony Orchestra — his smooth playing takes center stage. A cornerstone of the Akron jazz scene, Tibbs has performed all over the region, from the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame in Cleveland to Lock 3 in Akron. Blackout’s latest release, a self-titled 2022 album, features Akronite Tommy Lehman on trumpet. Float through “A Funky Nightmare” and groove to the lengthy “Espada (Dance of the)” — an energetic, cool track that takes the listener through a winding, Spanish-inspired soundscape. A second Blackout album is planned for 2026. Look out for several upcoming projects from Tibbs, including “On The Edge,” an album featuring only saxophone and drums — set for release this year.

See Him: Rubber City Jazz & Blues Festival, Baxter’s Speakeasy, Akron, Sept. 7; House Three Thirty with Benny Lava & the Guavas, Akron, Oct. 5; justintibbsmusic.com

Marc Lee Shannon

A guitarist for Michael Stanley and the Resonators for over 25 years, Akron native Marc Lee Shannon sings with heart, openly addressing everyday struggles and resilience — a Rust Belt troubadour. The singer-songwriter’s funky, soulful “Lucky 7” album, released in 2021, marks seven years of his sobriety from alcoholism. Produced by the Shootouts’ Ryan Humbert, it features, “Steady On,” a tribute to the late Stanley. Jam to the redemptive, horn-filled “I Quit You” and vibe to the bluesy, meditative “I Feel It.” Out Oct. 4, his new album, “My Other Brothers,” showcases collaborations with Red Wanting Blue drummer Dean Anshutz, Easton Union bassist Kurt Anshutz and guitarist and keys player Michael Weber Jr. It also includes the sweet “Easy and Slow,” about the rebirth of new love, and the inspirational single “Riser” — about the determination to keep going after falling down — out now.

See Him: Album release show, Rialto Theatre, Akron, Oct. 4, marcleeshannon.com

The Shootouts

With a No. 1 album on the Alt-Country Specialty chart, 2023’s “Stampede,” and five appearances at the famed Grand Ole Opry, the Shootouts have lassoed a spot among country legends. Blending Americana, honky tonk and western swing, “Stampede” is a full-energy ride — produced by Ray Benson, 10-time Grammy Award-winning frontman of Asleep at the Wheel. The Akron-area band’s third album features country greats, like hit singer-songwriter Jim Lauderdale and guitarist and singer-songwriter Buddy Miller. The Shootouts’ lead singer Ryan Humbert, backup vocalist Emily Bates, lead guitarist Brian Poston, drummer Mark Butto and bass player Kevin McManus show their lively, eclectic range on the swingin’ “One Step Forward,” featuring Asleep at the Wheel. “I’ll Never Need Anyone More” showcases soaring harmonies by the Mavericks’ Raul Malo and was written by late local legend Michael Stanley. Saddle up for the group’s fourth album, featuring Mickey Raphael, a harmonica player for Willie Nelson, and seminal mandolinist Sam Bush, in early 2025.

See Them: Fall Arts & Crafts Festival, Hartville MarketPlace & Flea Market, Hartville, Sept. 28; Beachland Ballroom, Cleveland, Oct. 25; shootoutsmusic.com

The Vindys

That girl can sing her ass off! Pat Benatar has gushed about Jackie Popovec, the powerhouse lead vocalist of Youngstown’s soulful rock band the Vindys. They recently crossed the country on their first national tour, opening for Benatar and Neil Giraldo. The band’s anthem “Are You Ready” has rocked the Pittsburgh Steelers arena, and the video for the hypnotic “Bugs” was screened at the Tribeca Festival. (It’s since garnered over 78,000 YouTube views.) The Vindys are working on a new album. Their latest single, “Elton Glasses Baby,” shimmers with vintage pop glow and assured declarations: They wanna convince us to come down off of the edge. But I feel more alive than I have ever been. With John Anthony on lead guitar, Rick Deak on rhythm guitar and an up to nine-piece lineup — including a horn section — the Vindys’ soaring, slinky rock and explosive performances are here to stay.

See Them: Kent Stage, Kent, Oct. 4,

thevindys.com

Theron Brown

Akron’s ambassador of jazz, Theron Brown has risen to the forefront of the genre in Northeast Ohio and beyond. On piano, he’s precise, innovative and surprising. Born in Zanesville, Brown began playing drums at age 5 and piano at 8. Today, he’s the leader of the Theron Brown Trio, a charismatic jazz group featuring Zaire Darden on drums and Jordan McBride on bass, and has played high-profile gigs such as the Kennedy Center in Washington, D.C., and the Sapporo Concert Hall in Japan. He’s even branched into acting — landing a role as a young Herbie Hancock in the 2016-released film “Miles Ahead,” starring Don Cheadle — and leadership, as founder and artistic director of the Rubber City Jazz & Blues Festival. A co-chair and professor for The University of Akron’s jazz studies department, Brown released “No Concepts” in 2019 and recently debuted a solo piano album, “Spirit Fruit,” available for streaming now. Inspired by Bible scripture on the fruits of the spirit and produced by Grammy Award-winning artist Kamau Kenyatta, “Fruit” explores themes of love, joy, peace and faith.

See Him: Ohio release show, Steinway Piano Gallery Cleveland, Boston Heights, Oct. 11, theron.live