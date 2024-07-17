Magical Gathering

× 1 of 9 Expand MITCH TRAPHAGEN × 2 of 9 Expand MITCH TRAPHAGEN × 3 of 9 Expand × 4 of 9 Expand × 5 of 9 Expand × 6 of 9 Expand × 7 of 9 Expand MITCH TRAPHAGEN × 8 of 9 Expand MITCH TRAPHAGEN × 9 of 9 Expand MITCH TRAPHAGEN Prev Next

Sorcery descends upon Kent during its annual Wizardly Weekend July 19 and 20. Wizards, witches, warlocks and even muggles can dress in their best “Harry Potter”- or fantasy-inspired outfits and roam downtown — transformed into a wizarding world. Enter a costume contest at the “Forbidden Forest,” try Par for the Curse magical mini golf, do the Run That Shall Not Be Named and, in lieu of butterbeer, spring for the real stuff during the Wobbly Wizard Bar Crawl — featuring a Hogwarts house-colored Jell-O shot. On July 20, engage in potion making, find your patronus during a raptor meet-and-greet and stock up on enchanting wares. Trade your Knuts and Sickles for items like a Butter Brew candle from Medina-based Uncommon Pineapple, a dragon pendant from Canton-based Tangled Earth Arts and, of course, wands from Pennsylvania-based Once Upon A Wand. mainstreetkent.org