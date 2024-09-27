Out & About

× Expand Buckeye Woods Park photo by Deana Petersen

Brunswick Lake Park

Find maple, oak, beech and ash trees, including some that are over 200 years old, in this over 79-acre park that is complete with a nature center. Explore a looped 1-mile paved trail or a 0.5-mile-plus natural trail that winds through wetlands. Keep your eyes peeled for critters like mink, turtles and frogs. You can also take in scenic views of the 13.2-acre Brunswick Lake while walking or biking on the encircling paved trail, which includes two wooden boardwalks. 1473 Parschen Blvd., Brunswick

Buckeye Woods Park

Named after the buckeye trees along the Schleman Nature Preserve stream, the approximately 392-acre Buckeye Woods Park is one of the largest in the Medina County Park District. There’s a little something for all ages, including soccer and softball fields, a picnic area with grills to barbecue, two playgrounds, three easy trails and a 3-acre fishing pond. It’s just a short walk across a bridge to enjoy two wooded trails through the Schleman Nature Preserve, where you can find pine trees, buckeyes and one of the oldest trees in the park district — a huge, awe-inspiring burr oak. 6335 Wedgewood Road, Medina

Hubbard Valley Park

This park was created around the Hubbard Valley Dam. Canoe or fish in the 21-acre lake. Hike the half-mile Sugar Woods Loop and 1.25-mile Trillium Trail, which offers chances to see wildlife in the woods. The park has picnic tables, a playground and a sledding hill. 8600 Hubbard Valley Road, Seville

Lake Medina

It’s all about water here — the lake makes up 105 of the park’s 233 acres and welcomes fishing and canoeing. Those wanting to stay on land can still enjoy lake views from a gravel or a paved trail. If you take the latter option, explore the 1.4-mile Greenway Trail to marvel at the bounty of sycamore and willow trees overhead. Return in the winter for cross-country skiing. 3733 Granger Road, Medina

Letha House Park West

Hike into the mature woods to see pawpaw trees, drop a line in a deepwater pond or observe wetland wildlife. There’s also a trail for equestrians to trot along and a playground for children to enjoy. This park becomes even more magical at night with an observatory operated by the Cuyahoga Astronomical Association. Come out Sept. 14 and Oct. 5 for a public viewing of the stunning night sky. 5800 Richman Road, Spencer

medinacountyparks.com