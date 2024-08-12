Rainbow Road

Show your solidarity by saluting Akron’s LGBTQ+ community at the yearly Akron Pride Festival. Kick off this weekend of festivities with a 5K Aug. 23 — the 10 Year Gay Games Anniversary Rainbow Memorial Run. Then, join the seventh annual equity march down Main Street in downtown Akron Aug. 24. Explore beer gardens or sip DORA drinks, devour delicious vendor food — last year’s offerings ranged from the Pierogi Lady to R&J Smokers BBQ — take the kiddos to a children’s area and shop for rainbow swag, including art and flags. Plus, catch showstopping performances, including drag shows and concerts. Past performers include “RuPaul’s Drag Race” contestant Marcia Marcia Marcia, singer-songwriter Greyson Chance and electronic pop star Madison Rose. Though Pride Month may be over, there’s still plenty to celebrate. Akron, akronpridefestival.org