Then & Now: All-American Soap Box Derby

July 2003: While the sport of soap box derby started in Dayton, where the first national All-American Soap Box Derby was held in 1934, Akron became the national race’s permanent home one year later after strong urging from rubber companies. In Akron Life’s July 2003 cover story, “Kings of the Hill,” writer Mary Aaby shares the history of the sport, which began with boys racing unmotorized cars down a hilly track. The Soap Box Derby has grown into a series of local, national and international races leading to the world championship in Akron at Derby Downs, built in 1936 near the Rubber Bowl. A culture of Soap Box Derby families emerged, with family members building cars that took anywhere from a few hours to 50 hours to construct. Families also added designs like the original “Old No. 7,” which became a symbol of the race. Girls were able to race starting in 1971, and four years later a girl made it to the championship. The first two-time champ was Danielle DelFerraro of Stow in 1994. In 2003, Sports Illustrated named the Soap Box Derby the definitive sport of Ohio, and Aaby attests that it’s deservedly been dubbed the “greatest amateur racing event in the world.”

This July: The 84th annual Soap Box Derby returns in full force July 23, after being canceled in 2020 and scaled back in 2021. The organization has become a nonprofit that serves kindergartners through 12th graders and focuses on youth development, mentorship and STEM education. This year, about 80 communities are expected to host local races, sending over 300 boys and girls to the Akron world championship to compete for $36,000 in scholarships. For the first time since 2019, locals can celebrate finalists when the parade of champions returns to Lock 3 July 18. On race day, spectators can stop by food vendors and cheer on racers zooming down gravity hill once again. 789 Derby Downs Drive, Akron, soapboxderby.org