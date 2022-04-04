Watch These 6 CIFF Films with Local Ties

× 1 of 7 Expand × 2 of 7 Expand × 3 of 7 Expand × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

The Cleveland International Film Festival is making its sparkling debut at Playhouse Square through April 9 and the virtual CIFF 46 Streams April 10 to 17. Catch these gems with local connections.

“The Erie Situation,” full length, April 4 at 4:50 p.m. and CIFF 46 Streams

Lake Erie isn’t supposed to be green. This powerful documentary explores why toxic algae blooms in the Toledo area have been getting worse, what causes them and what’s being done about it. The film dives into the problem from all sides with interviews from politicians and organic farmers trying to fix the issue and scientists doing lake research. But the interviews with passionate residents of communities such as Point Place, Ohio, who spend their lives on the water, convict the viewer the most.

“Full Out: Inside Ohio Show Choir,” full length, CIFF 46 at Playhouse Square, April 7 at 7:20 p.m. and April 8 at noon

It’s “Glee” through the local lens of high school show choirs, including three from Northeast Ohio. Follow the highs and lows of choir members as they prep for competition and performances that will have you tapping your feet and clapping along.

“American Heartbreak,” short film, Local Heroes Shorts 2 program, April 7 at 9:50 p.m. CIFF 46 at Playhouse Square and CIFF 46 Streams

Experience the aftermath of the May 4, 1970, fatal Kent State shootings through the eyes of professor Glenn Frank. He saved hundreds of lives but got his heart broken by his country.

“Everybody Dance,” full length, CIFF 46 Streams

Pull out the tissues for this heartwarming documentary about Ballet for All Kids, a dance studio for children with developmental disabilities, that’s directed by Brunswick native Dan Watt. The film expresses how arts are an equalizer and every student can dance in their own way and find joy in art. “I feel like I belong,” says Liam, one of the students in the film. It crescendos with a recital and a moving original song that stays with you after the curtain closes.

“Mixtape Trilogy: Stories of the Power of Music,” full length, CIFF 46 Streams

Meet diehard fans like former Akronite Dylan Yellowlees, an Indigo Girls devotee who saw 350-plus of their shows, including many at the Akron Civic Theatre, in this documentary that’s a testament to how music shapes our lives.

“War on the Diamond,” full length, CIFF 46 Streams

A lethal pitch — and the only on-field baseball player death — drives the story behind Ohio native and “Believeland” director Andy Billman’s doc that explores how the tragedy set off the rivalry between the New York Yankees and the Cleveland Indians, now the Cleveland Guardians. The doc shines a light on Ray Chapman, the player who was struck, and Carl Mays, the pitcher responsible, as well as the ongoing rivalry through archival footage, player interviews and more.

Photos courtesy of films