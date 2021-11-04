330 Shuffle:  Akron On Deck

× 1 of 7 Expand × 2 of 7 Expand × 3 of 7 Expand × 4 of 7 Expand × 5 of 7 Expand × 6 of 7 Expand × 7 of 7 Expand Prev Next

Zippy The University of Akron kangaroo and Webster the Akron RubberDuck have become jokers, while the Goodyear blimp is the king of hearts in the Akron on Deck playing cards.

Art x Love creative agency owners Mac and Allyse Love devised the deck to entertain stir-crazy residents during the pandemic and support local artists. The 54 cards each feature an Akron landmark depicted by a local artist, and 40 percent of proceeds benefit the artists. From about 350 submissions of illustrations, paintings, photographs and more, the final art pieces were selected to represent all of Akron.

“The suits are divided … to be equitable toward the regions,” Mac says, adding that north is clubs, west is diamonds, east is hearts and south is spades.

People behind the cards are getting recognition too. Megan Kalail has gotten attention for the self-portrait of her striking a graceful ballet pose at E.J. Thomas Hall on the queen of hearts card. The royalties are helping fund her college education.

With about $27,000 made for local artists and businesses so far, the pair is continuing to print decks and hopes to rock the house with a 2022 edition that reps 54 new Akron landmarks.

“It’s a really kind hello when you play something and people see this unexpected blast of color and personality,” Mac says. “It creates a story at the table.”

artxlove.com