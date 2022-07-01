9 Massillon Places to Shop, Dine and Visit

× 1 of 4 Expand × 2 of 4 Expand × 3 of 4 Expand × 4 of 4 Expand Prev Next

Make these stops as you explore the City of Champions.

SHOP

Erie St. Vinyl

Opened in October, this vinyl record store houses a rotating selection of albums from classics like “Forbidden Fruit” by Nina Simone and the self-titled record by Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers to contemporary hits like “The Black Parade” by My Chemical Romance and “Badlands” by Halsey. Browse both new and used records, view demonstrations by visiting local artists or enjoy films and their soundtracks, like “Dirty Dancing,” during a Friday vinyl and movie pairing. 46 Erie St. N, Massillon, facebook.com/eriestvinyl

Lepley & Co. at Depot

A renovated train depot is now home to this shop featuring a wide variety of houseplants like rattlesnake plants and accessories like woven cover pots. Dig deeper into your hobby with workshops including one where you plant a succulent to take home. Grow your plant collection with mystery box subscriptions that feature new plants each month. 13 Penn Ave. SE, Massillon, lepleyandco.com

Wolf & Wildflower Boutique

Impress with bold clothing from Wolf & Wildflower Boutique that carries graphic T-shirts, high-rise flare pants and printed bell-sleeved woven mini dresses. Accessories and gifts such as pins, crystals, hats and checkered crew socks give your wardrobe extra flair. 54 Erie St. N, Massillon, wolfwildflower.com

EAT & DRINK

Chloe’s Diner Turn back the clock at this retro diner that’s inside a former garage filled with neon signs and classic cars like a Volkswagen van. Nosh on diner burgers, a chili dog or breakfast items such as pancakes, eggs or toast. Save room for nostalgic treats, like milkshakes that come in chocolate, strawberry or vanilla. 112 First St. NE, Massillon, chloesdiner.com

The Nook The popular eatery offers a refined smokehouse experience with upscale dishes like seared salmon and a New York strip steak. Also find barbecue dinners like ribs, pulled pork, chicken and more from its weekend Up in Smoke on-site food truck, which also offers house-made sweet, spicy and original barbecue sauces and house-made cornbread. 12356 Millersburg Road, Massillon, thenookuis.com

Tremont Coffee & Creamery This trendy, rustic community hub exudes good vibes with a mural of rainbow hearts pouring out of a coffee cup on an exposed brick wall. Sip on coffee that’s roasted in Massillon, butterbeer or specialty drinks such as the Nitro Mocha Madness, a nitro cold brew with dark chocolate and whipped cream, served iced or frozen. Munch on avocado toast and before you leave, pick up a Pupp-u-ccino with whipped cream and a dog bone treat for your pooch. 215 Erie St. N, Massillon, tremontcoffee.com

TO DO

John Glenn Grove Pay tribute to the first American to orbit Earth at this area that features a statue of the late U.S. Senator from Ohio, John Glenn. It’s situated at the entrance to the Ohio & Erie Canal Towpath Trail and showcases more than 100 trees planted in his honor. The statue is a bust that depicts Glenn wearing his spacesuit and holding his helmet alongside a list of accomplishments that includes being the oldest American to orbit Earth. 9394 Warmington St. SW, Massillon, ohioanderiecanalway.com

Krackpots Comedy Club

Kick back and laugh at this new comedy club that hosts touring comedians. Order from a full food and drink menu and come Thursdays for open mic nights. Those who love comedy can keep the laughs coming all summer with an unlimited comedy season pass. 14 Lincoln Way W, Massillon, funnynoizesproductions.wordpress.com

Massillon Museum Peruse art and history exhibits, and some that combine both, like “Missing History of Massillon: Unheard African American Stories,” which presents stories and artifacts from Massillon’s Black community June 11 to Nov. 9. Also explore the Paul Brown Museum to learn more about the legendary football coach and the Massillon Tigers. 121 Lincoln Way E, Massillon, massillonmuseum.org