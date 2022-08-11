Add Color with Sam Lilenfield's Happy Art

× 1 of 3 Expand photo provided by Sam Lilenfield × 2 of 3 Expand photo provided by Sam Lilenfield × 3 of 3 Expand photo provided by Sam Lilenfield Prev Next

For home decor that is bright and uplifting, Sam Lilenfield has you covered.

The Canton native taught herself to paint during the pandemic shutdown, and now, she’s selling playful pieces that add a dash of color and originality to your home.

A blue-and-purple mountain range print ($25), a striking strawberry portrait ($75) and botanical pieces ($20-$150) all lift your spirits, as do stickers ($3) with cheeky sayings like “Please be nice to me.”

That mood booster is part of the reason Lilenfield paints. She describes the colors she uses as bright but muted, and people have said they create a calming effect.

“It’s a form of therapy when I make it,” she says. “I would like my art to bring joy.”

Lilenfield has been making art for her entire life, and previously fiber art was her main medium. She makes embroidered wall art featuring cacti ($15-$75), hand-tufted rainbow-shaped throw pillows ($90) and more happy pieces.

Find her art every First Friday at the Hub Art Factory in Canton and on Etsy when you need a pick-me-up.

“I cope in color,” she says. “I hope that I am a little pop of color that everyone needs in their home.”

etsy.com/shop/samlilenfield