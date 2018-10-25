Akron Life's Amish Country Tour — Fall 2018

× 1 of 14 Expand × 2 of 14 Expand × 3 of 14 Expand × 4 of 14 Expand × 5 of 14 Expand × 6 of 14 Expand × 7 of 14 Expand × 8 of 14 Expand × 9 of 14 Expand × 10 of 14 Expand × 11 of 14 Expand × 12 of 14 Expand × 13 of 14 Expand × 14 of 14 Expand Prev Next

Akron Life and Ohio Living Rockynol took some subscribers on a one-day bus trip to Berlin, Ohio, Sept. 27. The group reveled in the beautiful autumn weather, unique shopping experiences, delicious homemade food and the wonderful Amish culture of Holmes County. Highlights included stops at the Behalt Amish/Mennonite Heritage Center cyclorama, watching a quilting demo and shopping the Mount Hope Auction.