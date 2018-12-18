Ballerina Tamaki Hoshi

× 1 of 2 Expand Talia Hodge × 2 of 2 Expand Talia Hodge Prev Next

It’s the ultimate juxtaposition — burly, husky football players dancing alongside poised, elegant ballerinas. While both are athletes and have refined strength and agility, the difference is the ballet dancers make it look effortless. Tokyo-area native and Canton Ballet company member Tamaki Hoshi is one of them. For the past two years, she has enjoyed participating in the Touchdowns and Tutus fundraiser and dance competition that pairs local ballerinas with local high school football players.

“We didn’t know if it was going to be a success or not, or how big it was going to be,” says 17-year-old Hoshi. “It’s like a miniature version of ‘Dancing with the Stars.’ ”

The concept caught the eye of NFL Films, which made the film “Touchdowns and Tutus” about the program. Emmy Award-winning producer and director Greg Firth captured the tryouts, rehearsals and the big event last year. See the film and Hoshi on NFL Films’ streaming website and YouTube channel during this fall’s regular NFL season.

After 13 years in the Canton Ballet, this is Hoshi’s last year with the ballet before the St. Thomas Aquinas High School senior goes off to college. But first catch Hoshi in the Canton Ballet’s “The Nutcracker” Dec. 7-9 at the Canton Palace Theatre. She hopes to reappear in 2019’s Touchdowns and Tutus March 9 at the Pro Football Hall of Fame.

We talked to Hoshi about being a ballerina, learning from football players and indulging in a guilty pleasure.

How old were you when youmoved here from Japan?

TH: I was 3 years old, and we moved because of my dad’s business. There was a Japanese organization of Timken, but it was shut down, so he was transferred to the one in Canton. I grew up learning English and Japanese at home. I had the experience of learning two different cultures simultaneously.

What is it that draws you to ballet?

TH: It’s the strive for perfection, but you can never really reach it. Like in school, for example, you can get a 100 percent on a test, and that’s all you can get from it. But in ballet, it’s opinion, it’s art, so there’s not a 100 percent — there’s no limit. You just keep going until you internally keep improving.

Do you do any other kinds of dance?

TH: Ballet takes up around 20 hours a week, and on top of that I do clubs. I’m a representative for student council and Key Club.

Are you a football fan?

TH: I’ll be honest — the only football games I really watch are the Super Bowl games. I love going to my school’s football games. After being with those players though, I learned more about football than I would have known before.

Was there anything that surprised you during Touchdowns and Tutus?

TH: I was surprised at how well the football players danced. I expected them to be less enthusiastic about it. They were nervous before the show, but once they got onstage and performed with us, it was great.

What do you love about dancing with someone who has never danced formally before?

TH: I thought that I would be the one teaching, but I kind of learned from them as well because they gave me a new perspective on each step. Sometimes, as ballerinas, we tend to be so strict with ourselves, we forget to let loose and enjoy the movement.

Ballerinas have to stay so fit.What’s your guilty pleasure?

TH: My guilty pleasure as a ballet dancer would be food. I just love ice cream. Caramel pretzel crunch from Handel’s [Homemade Ice Cream & Yogurt] is my favorite. There’s a misconception that ballet dancers starve themselves in order to stay thin. On the contrary, I’ve learned that it just naturally happens because all the ballet dancers I know are the heaviest eaters.

How do you relax?

TH: I listen to classical music. And I spend time with family. My mom cooks the best Japanese meals, so I look forward to spending time with family sharing authentic Japanese meals.

What would you do if you couldn’t dance anymore?